Problems For The CDC Unabated
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to face problem from within the agency as well as from outside, specifically the White House.
Stat:
The CDC Is An Apolitical Island. That's Left It Defenseless Against Trump
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country’s top public health agency, is being kicked around by the White House. And it doesn’t have much power to kick back. (Florko, 7/13)
NPR:
CDC Employees Call For Racial Justice At The Federal Agency
More than 1,000 current employees at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have signed a letter calling for the federal agency to address "ongoing and recurring acts of racism and discrimination" against Black employees, NPR has learned. In the letter, addressed to CDC Director Robert Redfield and dated June 30, the authors put their call for change in the context of the coronavirus pandemic's disproportionate impact on Black people and the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks. (Simmons-Duffin and Huang, 7/13)