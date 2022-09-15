Prominent Covid Data Tracker Will Start Scaling Back
Johns Hopkins University's "Covid-19 Dashboard" has served as a go-to resource for infection, hospitalization, and death data throughout the pandemic. Now, as the availability of metrics retracts and public interest wanes, the school plans to reduce its tracking.
Johns Hopkins To Reduce COVID Data Tracking
Johns Hopkins University is scaling back how much and how frequently it tracks COVID-19 pandemic metrics due to a slowdown in local data reporting, the university confirmed to Axios. (Scribner, 9/14)
An Appeals Court Considers Whether Florida Should Provide Daily COVID-19 Data
More than a year after the lawsuit was filed, an appeals court Tuesday waded into a fight about whether the Florida Department of Health should be required to provide daily COVID-19 data. (Saunders, 9/14)
Possible 69% Higher Risk Of Alzheimer's For Older COVID Survivors
Older COVID-19 survivors may be at a 69% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease within 1 year of infection, according to a retrospective study of 6 million Americans 65 years and older published yesterday in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. (Van Beusekom, 9/14)
And a new book claims Melania Trump tried to persuade her husband to do more about covid —
Melania Trump Told Her Husband He Was 'Blowing' The Covid Response, Book Says
Former first lady Melania Trump worried that her husband was "blowing" the US response to COVID, but he told her she worried too much, a forthcoming book on Donald Trump's presidency reveals. Melania Trump was "rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up," wrote New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker and New Yorker staff writer and CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser in their new book "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021." (Gaudiano, 9/14)
New Book Divulges Melania Trump's Blunt Warning To Her Husband About Coronavirus In 2020
She even asked Chris Christie to help persuade Donald Trump that the pandemic should be taken more seriously. Trump wasn’t moved. “He had just dismissed her. ‘You worry too much,’ she remembered him saying. ‘Forget it,’” Baker and Glasser wrote. (Mazza, 9/15)