Prominent Vaping Researcher Asks For Study Linking E-Cigarettes To Heart Attacks To Be Retracted

The spat is over a study that claimed adult vaping was "associated with" a doubled risk of heart attack. Brad Rodu, a University of Louisville professor, says that when he obtained the federal data, he found the majority of the 38 patients in the study who had heart attacks had them before they started vaping. In other news, Juul has hired a prominent researcher known for his work on nicotine and the adolescent brain.

USA Today: Vaping, Heart Attack Links Disputed As 2 Tobacco Researchers Face Off

Two prominent vaping researchers are facing off over claims that electronic cigarettes double the risk of heart attacks in adults, muddying the science over how best to stop smoking. Brad Rodu, a University of Louisville professor, asked the Journal of the American Heart Association to retract a study out last month by University of California, San Francisco professor Stanton Glantz. (O'Donnell, 7/17)

California Healthline: Juul Hires Leading Teen Addiction Researcher As Medical Director

Juul Labs, the nation’s leading manufacturer of e-cigarettes, has hired as its medical director a prominent University of California researcher known for his work on the dangers nicotine poses for the adolescent brain. The company said the hire will support its efforts to stem a teen vaping craze the Food and Drug Administration has labeled an epidemic. But critics see a cynical tactic taken straight from the Big Tobacco playbook. (Barry-Jester, 7/19)

