Proposed Provision Would Allow Providers Who Object To Abortion To Sue If They Face Discrimination

Some Capitol Hill lawmakers want to work the language into the end-of-the-year spending bill Congress will consider. Meanwhile, outlets report on other news pertaining to women's health care from Massachusetts and Texas.

The Hill: Anti-Abortion Lawmakers Push ‘Conscience Protection’ Bill

Anti-abortion lawmakers in the House and Senate are pushing for language in the end-of-year spending bill that they say would protect health-care professionals who don’t want to take part in abortions because of their personal objections. The Conscience Protection Act would allow health-care providers like nurses and doctors to sue if they’re coerced into participating in abortions or if they face discrimination at work for refusing to do so. (Hellmann, 11/8)

Boston Globe: Mass. House Approves Bill That Ensures Free Birth Control

House lawmakers Wednesday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would ensure access to free birth control in the state and shield state residents from changes to federal law regarding contraceptive coverage requirements. The bill is headed to the Senate after the 138-16 vote. (McDonald, 11/9)

Texas Tribune: Benefits, Burdens Of Texas Abortion Procedure Ban Debated In 5-day Trial

In a five-day trial that concluded Wednesday, lawyers for the state defended part of a Texas law that bans the most common second-trimester abortion procedure unless the fetus is deceased. Abortion rights groups sued the state in July, arguing the provision restricting the dilation and evacuation procedure imposes an undue burden on Texas women seeking second-trimester abortions. (Najmabadi, 11/8)

Boston Globe: Midwives Debate Bill That Could Regulate Home Births Around The State

Dozens of midwives and mothers with babies in slings and toddlers in strollers gathered at the State House this week to offer their take on a bill that, if passed, would require home-birth midwives to be licensed by the state. Out-of-hospital midwives currently have no state oversight in Massachusetts, according to proponents of the legislation. (Guerra, 11/8)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription