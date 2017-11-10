Prosecutors Now Able To More Easily Go After Anyone Trafficking Fentanyl-Related Substances

The Drug Enforcement Administration will now classify drugs that are chemically similar to fentanyl as illegal controlled substances. Meanwhile, it's up to Congress to fund the administration's new promises to curb the opioid epidemic, but with bigger fights looming, it's unlikely lawmakers will come up with a new stream of revenue by the end of the year.

The Associated Press: DEA Cracking Down On Fake Fentanyl Traffickers

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration wants to make it easier for federal prosecutors to go after people who peddle illicit versions of the deadly opioid fentanyl that are fueling the nation’s drug abuse crisis. The agency said Thursday it intends to classify drugs that are chemically similar to fentanyl as illegal controlled substances, letting prosecutors avoid the hurdles they often face in bringing charges in such cases. (Gurman, 11/9)

The Hill: Feds Move To Crack Down On Opioid Trafficking

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) intends to temporarily schedule all fentanyl-related substances on an emergency basis, the Justice Department announced Thursday. That classification will let prosecutors charge people trafficking substances similar to fentanyl with the same charges as fentanyl, which is up to 50 times more potent than heroin. (Roubein, 11/9)

CQ: Administration To Make It Easier To Pursue Fentanyl Traffickers

Under the administration’s action, anything that was considered a fentanyl analogue going forward would simply be a Schedule I drug subject to the same penalties as heroin, LSD and marijuana. Prosecution could still be a challenge, however, as most illicit fentanyl derivatives are made by individuals in China beyond the reach of American law enforcement. The Justice Department recently announced indictments of two Chinese nationals involved in fentanyl trafficking. While Beijing has signaled a willingness to cooperate on fentanyl, the United States doesn't have an extradition treaty with China. (Siddons, 11/9)

Stat: The White House Punted To Congress On Opioids Funding. Congress Doesn’t Have A Plan

The Trump administration declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency two weeks ago. Six days later, a White House-appointed panel proposed a national drug court system, a dramatic increase in addiction treatment beds, and what President Trump called “really tough, really big, really great advertising” to warn of the perils of drug use. Neither the White House nor Congress has suggested how to pay for those measures. (Facher and Mershon, 11/9)

And in other news —

USA Today: It's Far More Than Overdoses: IV Opioid Users' Diseases Overwhelm Hospitals

Sarah Bolin's heart infection got so bad last month, the longtime heroin user was passing out by the time she got to Cincinnati's Christ Hospital. She was relieved the infection — called endocarditis — didn't require her to get a pacemaker or replacement heart valve like so many other "girls on the streets." It did require surgery to remove lesions from infected valves, a 10-day hospital stay and weeks of IV antibiotics and nursing home care. (O'Donnell and DeMio, 11/8)

Cleveland Plain Dealer: Mary Taylor Wants To Issue $1 Billion In Bonds To Address The Opioid Crisis

Republican Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor said Thursday that if elected governor, she would issue up to $1 billion in bonds to pay for private sector solutions to the opioid addiction crisis. ...Other planks in Taylor's opioid plan included moving state-funded health care systems away from prescribing opioids, directing them to alternatives like chiropractic care, massage therapy, physical therapy and mental health services. (Richardson, 11/9)

Arizona Republic: 4 Mohave County Doctors Prescribed 6 Million Opioid Pills In 1 Year

Four of Arizona's top opioid-prescribing doctors are located in sparsely populated Mohave County, an unusual pattern that has Gov. Doug Ducey asking if it might indicate widespread abuse of the pain pills. The four doctors, who were not identified, wrote prescriptions for nearly 6 million pills over a 12-month period. (Wingett Sanchez, 11/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription