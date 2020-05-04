Protesters’ Disregard For Social Distancing ‘Devastatingly Worrisome,’ Dr. Birx Says
Dr. Deborah Birx, who is helping to lead the White House pandemic response, said that protesters have a right to free speech, but it's also important in times like this to watch out for each other's health.
Earlier in the day, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx said protesters’ disregard of social distancing is “devastatingly worrisome.” Meanwhile, governors are outlining plans to reopen along widely varying timelines as federal officials defend the White House’s decision to let states decide. (5/3)
While people have the right to protest, she added, “We need to protect each other at the same time we’re voicing our discontent.” The hundreds of conservative activists, some armed with assault weapons, stormed the state Capitol Thursday to decry the state’s stay-at-home orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. (Cammarata, 5/3)
Protests took place in at least 10 states over the weekend, with demonstrators calling on their governors to reopen businesses. Hundreds of protesters, some of them armed, demonstrated at the Michigan Statehouse on Thursday, eventually crowding inside to demand Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) allow public life to resume. (Budryk, 5/3)
Some carried signs about the governor's stay-at-home order, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued in March after a state of emergency was declared. Other demonstrators waved flags.The state of emergency was to expire at the end of Thursday. On Friday, Whitmer signed executive orders that terminated the old state of emergency and put in place a new one through May 28. Whitmer had previously extended the separate stay-at-home order through May 15. (Robertson and Duster, 5/3)