Protesters Rally In Streets, In Front Of State Capitols Demanding Governors Relax Shutdown Orders

In states like Michigan, North Carolina, Kentucky and California a spate of protests broke out over stay-at-home orders. Some of those who turned out were driven by economic frustration, while others cited civil liberty concerns.

The New York Times: Opponents Of Stay-At-Home Orders Organize Protests At State Capitols

In Michigan, thousands of demonstrators in cars jammed the streets around the State Capitol in Lansing in protest of restrictions to prevent spread of the coronavirus. In Frankfort, Ky., dozens of people shouted through a Capitol building window, nearly drowning out Gov. Andy Beshear as he provided a virus update at a news conference. And in Raleigh, N.C., at least one person was arrested during a protest that drew more than 100 people in opposition to a stay-at-home rule, The News & Observer reported. In several states, protesters have taken to the streets to urge governors to reopen businesses and relax strict rules that health officials have said are necessary to save lives. (Bogel-Burroughs, 4/16)

The Associated Press: Thousands Protest Michigan Governor's Social Distance Order

“This arbitrary blanket spread of shutting down businesses, about putting all of these workers out of business, is just a disaster. It’s an economic disaster for Michigan,” coalition member Meshawn Maddock said. “And people are sick and tired of it.” Whitmer, a Democrat, extended a stay-home order through April 30 and has shut down schools and businesses deemed non-essential. The governor acknowledged the pain but said the restrictions were necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness that has killed more than 1,900 Michigan residents and overwhelmed hospitals in the Detroit area. (Householder and White, 4/16)

Reuters: Trump Backers Protest Michigan Stay-At-Home Orders At State Capitol

The latest version of her executive order bars residents from travel between homes or using motorboats, and it prohibits retail sales of home furnishings, garden supplies or paint while leaving marijuana dispensaries open. Michigan is one of 42 states where governors have ordered residents to remain indoors except for necessary outings like grocery shopping or doctor’s visits, while closing schools, universities and non-essential businesses. (Herald, 4/15)

NPR: Michigan Stay-At-Home Order Prompts Honking, Traffic-Jam Protest

Opponents like Shelly Vanderwerff argue there should be regional and industry-based exemptions. She caravanned to Lansing from west Michigan, where she was recently laid-off from her work at a local greenhouse. "Well, I don't think she's listening to petitions and people who are trying to communicate in a less extreme way that...there are small businesses that are suffering," said Vanderwerff. She's worried that many small businesses in the state will go under. (Censky, 4/15)

The Hill: Protesters Disrupt Kentucky Governor's Coronavirus Briefing, Chanting 'We Want To Work'

Protestors disrupted Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) coronavirus briefing Wednesday, chanting for the governor to “open up Kentucky.” About 100 people had gathered on the lawn of the State Capitol by the time Beshear spoke, and could be heard throughout the governor’s televised briefing, the Courier Journal reports. The protesters were also chanting “we want to work” and “facts over fear.” (Klar, 4/15)

Raleigh News & Observer: Coronavirus In NC: Protesters Call For Reopening The State

More than 100 protesters rallied in downtown Raleigh to reopen North Carolina on Tuesday, describing Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-home order as an unconstitutional overreach that will kill the state’s small businesses. At least one protester, Monica Faith Ussery, 51, of Holly Springs, was charged with violating the executive order. (Shaffer and Hajela, 4/14)

The Washington Post: Governors Confront Political Furor As They Plot A Cautious Course For Reopening

The multistate reopening task forces being created by governors on both coasts will probably take weeks to develop as officials tackle issues ranging from how to identify and isolate those sick with the novel coronavirus to how best to keep people from crossing state lines in search of open bars and restaurants, according to officials involved in the planning. The two groups were created this week, one by governors of seven Northeast states and the other by West Coast leaders, to bring cohesion and unity to a process that could pose one of the biggest challenges any state government has faced in modern times. (Craig, Wilson and Jacobs, 4/15)

San Francisco Chronicle: In California And Across The Country, Coronavirus Is Making For Explosive Politics

Campaigns across the country, from the presidential race on down, are using the coronavirus to batter their opponents for what they have or haven’t done to fight the pandemic. With most Americans virtually confined to their homes and the virus death toll rising daily, politicians are betting that worried voters will reward those who are taking their concerns seriously and, equally important, punish those who they don’t believe are doing enough. (Wildermuth, 4/16)

