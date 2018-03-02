Proton Therapy Allows For Radiation To Be Delivered Almost Exclusively To Tumors

The Washington Post offers a look at this state-of-the-art therapy that spares healthy tissue in the fight against tumors.

The Washington Post: How Proton Therapy Disrupts Cancer

Tucked in a corner of the MedStar Georgetown University Hospital campus is the country’s 28th proton therapy center, which is set to begin treating patients this month. It is a small but state-of-the-art system designed to attack tumors more quickly than its predecessors in proton therapy, a precise type of radiation treatment that spares healthy tissue. Twenty-four more centers are under construction or in development, including one at D.C.’s Sibley Memorial Hospital that is scheduled to open in late 2019. (Berkowitz and Steckelberg, 3/1)

Nashville Tennessean: First Proton Therapy Center In Middle TN To Open In Franklin

Middle Tennessee residents will soon have a new option for an innovative cancer treatment. Knoxville-headquartered Provision Healthcare is opening its second proton therapy center in the state, across from the Williamson County Medical Center in Franklin. The center will feature the ProNova system, the company's newest iteration of proton beam therapy that treats several types of cancers. (Sauber, 3/1)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription