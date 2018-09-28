Providers at New Orleans’ Only Remaining Abortion Clinic Fear Closure After Court Upholds Admitting Privileges Law

While a similar ruling in Texas was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 because it would place undue burdens on women, the Louisiana appeals court ruling said no there is no evidence any clinics will close because of the provision. Opponents claim it's very hard to get admitting privileges. News on women's reproductive health comes out of Georgia, Texas and California, also.

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Opponents Fear Restriction On Abortion Clinics Could Result In Closures

A day after a law requiring abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges in Louisiana was upheld, providers at New Orleans' only remaining abortion clinic say the decision could immediately impact their ability to provide care for patients. Katie Caldwell, the clinic coordinator at the Women's Healthcare Center said that providers at the clinic have been trying to get hospital admitting privileges since 2014 when Louisiana passed a law that requires abortion providers to be able to admit patients to a particular hospital or medical center within 30 miles from the clinic where they perform abortions. The law was upheld on Wednesday (Sept. 26) by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans in a 2-1 ruling that determined the law did not place an 'undue burden on women.' (Clark, 9/27)

Kaiser Health News: ‘Contraception Deserts’ Likely To Widen Under New Trump Administration Policy

When Nikia Jackson needed to be screened for a sexually transmitted disease, she wanted a clinic that was reputable, quick and inexpensive. After searching online, Jackson, 23, ended up at the Obria Medical Clinics’ sparkling new facility in an office park in suburban Atlanta. She was unaware that the clinic does not offer condoms or other kinds of birth control beyond so-called natural family planning methods. (Varney, 9/28)

Austin American-Statesman: Healthy Texas Women Contractors Served Fewer Women Than Expected

A grant program intended to boost enrollment in a state health program for low-income women fell far short of its goal to serve 155,000 patients in 2017 even after contractors spent $13 million, according to data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Among grant recipients that received the largest amounts was Round Rock-based Heidi Group, whose founder Carol Everett is a vocal opponent of abortions. (Chang, 9/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: Net Neutrality, Abortion Pills At UC And CSU Awaiting Jerry Brown’s Verdict

Gov. Jerry Brown has until Sunday to decide the fate of 350 bills on his desk, including legislation that would create net neutrality regulations in California, expand access to abortion pills at public universities and increase public access to police misconduct records. Brown can either sign or veto bills or let them become law without his signature. (Gutierrez, 9/27)

And in news on maternal death rates —

CQ: House Considers Maternal Health Draft Legislation

Lawmakers waded into growing concerns over the nation's high maternal mortality rate, as the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee on Thursday discussed a bipartisan bill that would create a new grant opportunity to improve data related to maternal health. The draft legislation, by Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., and Diana DeGette, D-Colo., would support state efforts to eliminate the disparities in maternal health and identify solutions to improve health care for mothers. A similar bill (S 1112) by Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., was approved by the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee in June. (Raman, 9/27)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription