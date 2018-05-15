Providers Eager For Amazon To Expand Into Medical Supply Space, Disrupt Prices

But it remains to be seen whether Amazon will expand beyond commodities and target more specialized medical devices and equipment that physicians prefer.

Modern Healthcare: Providers Expect Amazon To Lower Medical Supply Prices

Providers welcome a disruptor like Amazon to shake up the medical supply space, and most think the giant e-tailer will deliver lower prices, according to a new survey. Some 62% of 152 CEOs, materials managers, operations directors and other executives said they support Amazon's growing presence in the medical supply sector, according to a Reaction Data survey. Nearly the same amount said the company could deliver medical supplies faster and at a lower price than current medical supply companies. (Kacik, 5/14)

In other health industry news —

Bloomberg: Elliott Says Athenahealth Isn't Engaging In Takeover Talks

Elliott Management Corp. said it has heard nothing from Athenahealth Inc. or its board after proposing on May 7 to acquire the health technology company for $6.46 billion. “Since that time, we have heard nothing from the company beyond its cursory, boilerplate press release,” Jesse Cohn, an Elliott partner and senior portfolio manager, said in a letter to Athenahealth’s board Monday. The New York hedge fund run by billionaire Paul Singer offer would take the company private for $160 a share. (Deveau, 5/14)

