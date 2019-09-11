Providing Health Care To Undocumented Immigrants Has Become Hot Election Talk. But What Does It Mean?

Americans are divided about providing more comprehensive government-backed coverage to the roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., but many of the Democratic candidates have spoken in favor of doing so. CNN takes a look at what that would entail. Meanwhile, immigration and health care continue to rank high in polls of issues that voters care about.

CNN: Democrats Want To Offer Health Care To Undocumented Immigrants. Here's What That Means

Democrats running for president have said they would support extending government health care coverage to undocumented immigrants -- a big shift, since undocumented immigrants currently have little access to federal programs. They don't qualify for Medicare, aren't eligible for federal Affordable Care Act subsidies and generally can't enroll in Medicaid, which provides coverage for low-income people. Even many green card holders typically have to wait five years before they can enroll in Medicaid -- and President Donald Trump has changed immigration policy that could discourage even eligible immigrants from signing up. (Luhby, 9/11)

WBUR: WBUR Election Poll Finds Voters Care Most About Health Care, Immigration And Jobs

According to a new WBUR poll, voters in this region say health care, immigration, jobs and the economy, as well as climate change, are the issues they most want 2020 presidential candidates to address.The poll is part of a new WBUR election season effort to bolster coverage of presidential politics with input from our listeners. (Brooks, 9/11)

And in other news on immigration —

The Associated Press: Congress To Hold Hearing On End Of Immigrant Medical Relief

Congressional lawmakers are holding an inquiry into the Trump administration's decision to stop considering requests from immigrants seeking to defer deportation for medical treatment and other hardships. A subcommittee of the House Oversight and Reform Committee has called an emergency hearing Wednesday on the Aug. 7 decision. Immigration officials and medical and legal experts are scheduled to testify. (9/11)

