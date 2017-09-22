Provision Tucked Into Bill Benefits Alaska, Just When GOP Is Desperate For Murkowski’s Vote

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is a crucial vote for Republicans to secure if they want to pass their health law. Critics blast a provision of the legislation that only benefits Alaska and Montana as the GOP try to sway votes. "Everyone involved in this moral and intellectual monstrosity should be ashamed of themselves," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) says.

The Associated Press: GOP Health Bill Offers Provisions Aimed At Helping 2 States

Provisions shoehorned into the Republican health care bill dangle extra money for Alaska and Wisconsin, home states of one GOP senator whose vote party leaders desperately need and another who co-sponsored the legislation, according to analysts who've studied the legislation. (Fram, 9/21)

The Washington Post: Cassidy-Graham Bill Provision Would Exempt Alaska, Montana From A Cap On Medicaid Spending

As GOP leaders continue to drum up support for the health-care proposal written by Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy (La.) and Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), a provision buried deep in the 140-page bill benefiting Alaska has begun to draw greater scrutiny. Beginning on page 95, the bill has a provision that exempts low-density states whose block grants either decrease or stay flat between 2020 and 2026 from the Medicaid per capita cap. Under that scenario, Alaska and Montana would be exempted from the funding cap that applies to all other states during that period. (Eilperin, 9/21)

The Hill: Graham And Cassidy Go Into Overdrive To Win Murkowski Vote

Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) are going into overdrive to win over Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R), a pivotal vote for their bill to dismantle ObamaCare and give states more authority over healthcare. The two have seen Murkowski, one of three Republicans to sink the GOP’s last repeal bill, as a critical vote for some time. (Bolton, 9/22)

The Hill: Pence Urges Alaskans To Contact Murkowski, Sullivan For Repeal Bill

Vice President Pence urged Alaska residents on Thursday to contact the state's Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, who are among the Republicans undecided on the new ObamaCare repeal plan, and ask them to support the bill. Pence said in an interview with Anchorage radio host Mike Porcaro that "now is the time to reach out to Sen. Dan Sullivan and Sen. Lisa Murkowski and let them know that you'd be grateful if they'd stand with President Trump and they'd vote in favor of Graham-Cassidy when it comes to the Senate floor next week." (Delk, 9/21)

The Hill: Senate Dem: GOP Trying To 'Purchase Votes' For ObamaCare Repeal Bill With Alaska Changes

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Thursday slammed Republicans for reportedly offering to make changes to their ObamaCare repeal bill that would benefit Alaska to win support from Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). "The outright purchasing of votes. Everyone involved in this moral and intellectual monstrosity should be ashamed of themselves," Murphy tweeted on Thursday. (Manchester, 9/21)

