Public Health Experts See Trump’s Tulsa Rally As A ‘Perfect Storm’ For Infection Risk

“It’s a perfect storm setup: the idea of tons of people, where one sick person can have an impact of generating secondary cases on this immense level, where it’s indoors, where there’s no ventilation,” said Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, medical director of the special pathogens. President Donald Trump's team also hasn't confirmed if it will enforce CDC guidelines on mask wearing at the campaign event.

The New York Times: Trump Rally Is The ‘Perfect Storm Setup,’ For Viral Spread, Disease Expert Says

The coronavirus won’t be loosening its grip on the United States any time soon, leading infectious disease experts said on Sunday. They are also uncertain how the viral spread will be affected by the patchwork of states reopening businesses and by large events like protests and President Trump’s upcoming campaign rallies. “This virus is not going to rest” until it infects about 60 percent to 70 percent of the population, Dr. Michael T. Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said on “Fox News Sunday.” (Belluck, 6/14)

The Associated Press: Trump Rally Called ‘Dangerous Move’ In Age Of Coronavirus

“I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well,” Dr. Bruce Dart told the newspaper. Other health experts also cite the danger of infection spreading among the crowd and sparking outbreaks when people return to their homes. The Trump campaign itself acknowledges the risk in a waiver attendees must agree to absolving them of any responsibility should people get sick. (Johnson and Colvin, 6/14)

Reuters: Trump Economic Adviser Urges Wearing Of Masks At Tulsa Rally

People attending U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Oklahoma this week should wear masks, a White House adviser said on Sunday, as health experts cautioned against large gatherings such as political rallies during the coronavirus pandemic. (Chiacu, 6/14)

Politico: CDC Warns Against Large Gatherings As Trump Plans Campaign Rallies

"The best way you can avoid either acquiring or transmitting infection is to avoid crowded places, to wear a mask whenever you’re outside and if you can do both, avoid the congregation of people and do the mask, that’s great," Fauci said. Butler and CDC Director Robert Redfield on Friday also acknowledged rising case numbers in several states across the country but would not say whether social distancing guidelines had been relaxed too soon as economies reopened. (Ehley, 6/12)

NBC News: Trump Campaign Declines To Say If It Will Enforce CDC Coronavirus Guidelines At Tulsa Rally

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale suggested that he was considering adding a second event to accommodate the more than 200,000 to 300,000 attendee sign-up requests they claim to have received for the rally. There are typically significantly fewer attendees at Trump rallies than the numbers floated by Parscale, but still enough to be considered a high risk. (Alba and Egan, 6/13)

ABC News: Fauci Tells ABC's 'Powerhouse Politics' That Attending Rallies, Protests Is 'Risky'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday issued specific guidelines for individuals attending larger events, strongly encouraging people to wear masks. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been the leading scientific voice on COVID-19. His frank commentary -- this week he told biotech executives the highly contagious respiratory infection was his "worst nightmare" -- has often clashed with Trump and GOP supporters, who are pressing the country to reopen in a bid to restart the economy. (Flaherty, 6/12)

The Hill: Fauci: Ban On UK Travelers Likely To Last Months

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the U.S., said Sunday that the ban on British travelers entering the U.S. is likely to last months. Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told The Telegraph that the U.K. travel ban is expected to be lifted in “more likely months than weeks.” The infectious disease expert said the travel restrictions could last until a vaccine is ready, adding that it’s possible they are lifted sooner. (Coleman, 6/14)

Meanwhile, Trump's appearance at West Point's graduation have led to questions about the president's health —

The New York Times: Trump's Walk Down Ramp At West Point Raises Health Questions

President Trump faced new questions about his health on Sunday, after videos emerged of him gingerly walking down a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and having trouble bringing a glass of water to his mouth during a speech there. Mr. Trump — who turned 74 on Sunday, the oldest a U.S. president has been in his first term — was recorded hesitantly descending the ramp one step at a time after he delivered an address to graduating cadets at the New York-based academy on Saturday. The academy’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, walked alongside him. Mr. Trump sped up slightly for the final three steps, as he got to the bottom. (Haberman, 6/14)

The Washington Post: Trump Tries To Explain His Slow And Unsteady Walk Down A Ramp At West Point

The walk in question came at the conclusion of Saturday’s commencement exercises at West Point, where Trump was the guest speaker. As he exited the raised platform by descending a ramp alongside Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the academy’s superintendent, Trump was visibly tentative and took short, careful steps. Video of the moment was widely shared on social media, with critics of the president — including Republican operatives working on the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group whose ads have provoked the president’s ire — using the hashtag #TrumpIsNotWell in their tweets. (Rucker, 6/14)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription