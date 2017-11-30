Public Health News: The Effect Of Pollution On Bones; The Growing Promise Of Gene Therapy

Media outlets also report on an effort by a coalition of health advocacy groups to keep Congress focused on the global fight against AIDS. Other reports include the latest advances in battlefield medicine and the Food and Drug Administration's interest in nicotine-replacement therapies.

The New York Times: Air Pollution May Weaken The Bones

Air pollution increases the risk for osteoporosis and bone fractures, researchers report. (Bakalar, 11/29)

NPR: Gene Therapy Shows Promise For A Growing List Of Diseases

So far, gene therapy has only been tested on a relatively small number of patients who have been followed for relatively short periods of time. Many more patients will have to be studied for longer periods before anyone really knows how well the therapies work, how long the benefits last, and whether the therapies are safe. But doctors and families of those helped so far are elated at the progress. (Stein, 11/29)

The Associated Press: Health Groups Urge Congress Not To Allow AIDS Fight To Wane

A coalition of nearly 40 advocacy groups said Wednesday they’re concerned about the Trump administration’s commitment to the global fight against AIDS so they’re urging senior members of Congress to make sure money for key prevention programs isn’t cut back. (Lardner, 11/29)

The Associated Press: US Troops Get Freeze-Dried Plasma For Battlefield Bloodshed

All of the U.S. military’s special operations fighters sent off to warzones and raids now have an essential addition to their first-aid kits: freeze-dried blood plasma. Last month, the Marines Corps’ special ops units became the last of the military branches to begin carrying freeze-dried plasma. The plasma helps clot blood and can prevent badly wounded troops from bleeding to death on the battlefield. (Dalesio, 11/30)

The Washington Post: Quitting Smoking Is Hard. FDA Wants New Nicotine-Replacement Therapies To Help.

The Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday it is taking new steps to encourage the development of innovative nicotine-replacement therapies to wean smokers off conventional cigarettes. In a blog post on the agency's website, three top officials said they want to ensure the FDA has the right policies to advance new products to help smokers. ... The post said a new Nicotine Steering Committee made up of senior FDA officials will explore the agency's handling of smoking-cessation products. (McGinley, 11/29)

