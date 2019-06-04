Public Health Officials Grappling With Prospect Of Losing Valued Measles Elimination Status As Outbreaks Drag On

Health officials say a loss in the prized status gained in 2000 could mean larger outbreaks in the future that could overwhelm health departments. Other news on the measles epidemic is on new cases and religious exemptions.

Stat: Measles Outbreaks Put U.S. At Risk Of Losing Prized 'Elimination' Status

With two large and still growing outbreaks in New York pushing the country’s measles count to a quarter-century high, public health officials are starting to grapple with an unpleasant prospect. The Rockland County and Brooklyn outbreaks have dragged on for eight months. If transmission from either of those outbreaks continues until late September, the United States will likely lose a hard-fought and prized status — that of a country deemed to have “eliminated” measles. (Branswell, 6/4)

Reuters: U.S. Health Officials Report 41 New Cases Of Measles Last Week

The United States recorded 41 new measles cases last week, bringing the year's total number of cases to 981 in the worst outbreak of the disease since 1992, federal health officials said on Monday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease rose 4% in the week ended May 31 from the prior week. The 2019 outbreak, which has spread to 26 states, is the worst since 1992, when 2,126 cases were recorded. (6/3)

State House News Service: Religious Exemption Targeted In Mass. Amid Measles Outbreak

A week after this year’s second case of measles in Massachusetts was diagnosed, a state lawmaker from Haverhill filed a bill that would remove the religious exemption for vaccinating schoolchildren. State law requires children who are entering school to be immunized against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, measles and poliomyelitis, unless a physician certifies that a vaccine would endanger the child’s health or unless the parent or guardian offers a written statement that vaccination or immunization conflicts with their “sincere religious beliefs.” (Lannan, 6/3)

