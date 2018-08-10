Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria Death Toll Still Frozen At 64 Despite Reports That Real Number Is Over 1,400

The government pledged in a new report on the tragedy to invest more than $100 billion in upgrades for infrastructure and health care, noting, "The hurricanes' devastating effects on people's health and safety cannot be overstated.''

The Associated Press: Puerto Rico: 1,400 Died From Hurricane But Toll Still At 64

Puerto Rico is estimating in a report to Congress that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people, though an island official said Thursday that the confirmed toll remains frozen at 64 pending a scientific review due out soon. The government, relying on updated statistics it first reported in June, said in a report to Congress detailing a $139 billion reconstruction plan that there were 1,427 more deaths from September to December 2017 than the average for the same time period over the previous four years. (8/9)

The Hill: Puerto Rico Says Hurricane Death Toll 20 Times Higher Than First Reported

“Although the official death count from the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety was initially 64, the toll appears to be much higher,” the report stated. “According to initial reports, 64 lives were lost. That estimate was later revised to 1,427," it added in a separate section. (Samuels, 8/9)

