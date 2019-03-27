Purdue Pharma Settles Oklahoma Case For $270M, Allowing Opioid-Maker To Sidestep Potentially Damaging Televised Trial

The case has been closely watched as others across the country move toward their trial dates. Experts say the settlement "puts a stake in the ground" and "telegraphs what these cases might be worth and makes the elephant in the room even larger — namely, do Purdue and the Sacklers have sufficient funds to give fair payouts in the 1600-plus cases that remain?”

Reuters: Purdue Pharma Agrees To $270 Million Settlement In Oklahoma Opioid Case

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and members of the wealthy Sackler family that own the company reached a $270 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit brought by the state of Oklahoma accusing the drugmaker of fueling an opioid abuse epidemic. The settlement unveiled by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Tuesday was the first to result from a wave of lawsuits accusing Purdue of deceptively marketing painkillers, helping create a deadly crisis sweeping the United States. (3/26)

The New York Times: Purdue Pharma And Sacklers Reach $270 Million Settlement In Opioid Lawsuit

The payment, negotiated to settle a case brought by the state of Oklahoma, was far larger than two previous settlements Purdue Pharma had reached with other states. It could jolt other settlement talks with the company, including those in a consolidated collection of 1600 cases overseen by a federal judge in Cleveland. “Purdue appears to have concluded that it was less risky to settle the Oklahoma case than have the allegations publicly aired against it during a televised trial and face exposure to what could have been an astronomical jury verdict,” said Abbe R. Gluck, a professor at Yale Law School who directs the Solomon Center for Health Policy and Law. (Hoffman, 3/26)

The Washington Post: Purdue Pharma, State Of Oklahoma Reach Settlement In Landmark Opioid Lawsuit

Under the terms of the Oklahoma settlement, Purdue will immediately contribute $102.5 million to establish a new foundation for addiction treatment and research at Oklahoma State University. Members of the Sackler family, who own the company but were not defendants in the case, will pay an additional $75 million in personal funds over five years. Purdue also will provide $20 million worth of treatment drugs, pay $12 million to cities and towns and cover about $60 million in litigation costs. (Bernstein and Zezima, 3/26)

The Hill: Purdue Pharma Settles With Oklahoma In Landmark Opioid Lawsuit

Attorneys suing Purdue on behalf of local governments across the country on Tuesday praised the settlement. "This settlement is another reflection of the extraordinary importance and strength of the claims against Purdue Pharma," Paul Hanly, Paul Farrell and Joe Rice said in a joint statement. "There are nearly two dozen other defendants with pending allegations against them in federal court. We believe all of these defendants—opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies—must be held responsible for their role in the epidemic,” the attorneys said. (Weixel, 3/26)

Politico: Purdue Pharma Agrees To $270M Opioid Settlement With Oklahoma

The $275 million for 6,700 Oklahoma deaths comes out to roughly $41,000 per death — which would mean Purdue and the Sacklers could end up paying a staggering $16 billion if these numbers were spread across the nation, although the settlements aren’t likely to follow a precise pattern. Purdue agreed to spend $102.5 million to create the center, located in the university's wellness and recovery department, and to donate $20 million worth of medicines to support treatment over the next five years. Purdue will also give $72.5 million to state and local governments combating the opioid crisis. Of that, $12.5 million is for local government and up to $60 million will be for costs and fees related to the litigation. (Goldberg, 3/26)

NPR: Purdue Pharma Settles Opioid Lawsuit In Oklahoma

"The agreement reached today will provide assistance to individuals nationwide who desperately need these services — rather than squandering resources on protracted litigation," the Sackler family said in a statement. "We have profound compassion for those who are affected by addiction and are committed to playing a constructive role in the coordinated effort to save lives." (Bebinger, 3/26)

The Associated Press: Oklahoma Attorney General's Statement On Opioids Settlement

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter confirmed at a news conference Tuesday that the state has reached a $270 million settlement with the company that produces the painkiller OxyContin, blamed in part for a local and national opioid crisis. Hunter also released a statement outlining how the money will be used to counter an opioid epidemic that claimed 400 lives in Oklahoma in 2017 — the same year the state sued Purdue Pharma and other drugmakers. (3/26)

The Associated Press: Anger, Hope From Families And Survivors Of Opioid Crisis

A multimillion-dollar settlement in the nation's deadliest drug crisis brought no relief to Jodi Barber, whose 19-year-old son died of a prescription drug overdose. He became addicted to painkillers after breaking his collarbone. "The pain is always going to be there as a parent," said Barber of Orange County, California. "Knowing that it was preventable really hurts. All these deaths are preventable and that hurts." (3/26)

In other news on the crisis —

The Associated Press: Vermont Sues 2 Prescription Opioid Distributors

Vermont filed a lawsuit Tuesday against two pharmaceutical distributors, accusing them of selling ever-increasing amounts of prescription opioids in the state while failing to effectively monitor and control the sales and acknowledge the quantity of pills was outpacing the need. The lawsuit alleges Cardinal Health, Inc. and McKesson Corporation committed unfair and deceptive acts and practices, were negligent, and that their behavior constitutes a public nuisance. (3/26)

New Hampshire Union Leader: Five Babies Dead From Exposure To Drugs In 15 Months In NH

Five babies born exposed to illegal drugs and then sent home have died over the last 15 months, according to New Hampshire Child Advocate Moira O’Neill, who on Tuesday announced a wholesale review of procedures involving follow-up care for drug-exposed newborns once they leave the hospital. The review will be the first ever for the Office of Child Advocate, which was created last year as an independent arm of state government to monitor and critique child protective services. The review will concentrate on what happens after a drug-exposed newborn goes home. (Hayward, 3/26)

