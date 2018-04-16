Pure Caffeine Products Banned From Being Sold In Bulk Directly To Consumers

The FDA says that the products “present a significant public health threat" and that it will immediately begin removing them from the market.

The Wall Street Journal: FDA Bans Sale Of Caffeine In Bulk Directly To Consumers

Online shopping has made it easy for consumers to affordably buy highly concentrated caffeine in bulk, whether to mix it into a workout shake or using it as an alternative to a morning coffee. However, a U.S. regulator said that small amounts of pure caffeine products have proven to be dangerous and even fatal. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued guidance banning the sale of pure or highly concentrated caffeine in powder or liquid forms as a dietary supplement in large quantities directly to consumers, calling it a significant public health threat. (Hufford, 4/13)

Bloomberg: FDA Bans Bulk Retail Sales Of Pure Caffeine, Citing Health Risks

These products “present a significant public health threat,” and the FDA will immediately begin seeking to remove such products from the market, according to agency guidance released Friday. In 2015 and 2016, the agency issued warning letters to seven distributors following the death of two young people who ingested powdered caffeine. It has continued to see an uptick of similar products sold online. (Saunders, 4/13)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription