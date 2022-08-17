Questions Grow Over Possible Wider Spread Of Monkeypox

The case of a California man who tested positive for monkeypox, as well as a recent study, raise concerns over potential asymptomatic transmissions or ones outside of sexual networks. Other news stories report on the 8th pediatric case in the U.S., vaccinations, and more.

San Francisco Chronicle: Stanford Monkeypox Case Raises Questions About Transmission Beyond Sexual Networks

The man had recently traveled to the United States from the United Kingdom, and his highest-risk exposure was attending a crowded outdoor event, where he had close contact with others, including dancing, for a few hours, researchers said. He did not come into contact with anyone who appeared sick, or who had visible lesions. It was not an event attended specifically or mostly by gay and bisexual people, the letter said. (Ho, 8/16)

CIDRAP: Study Heightens Concerns About Asymptomatic Monkeypox Spread

Of 200 asymptomatic people who were screened and were negative for two STIs, 13 (6.5%) were positive for monkeypox. Two of them developed monkeypox symptoms later. The authors said it's not clear if viral shedding can lead to transmission. If so, they wrote that postexposure ring vaccination around people with probable or confirmed infections might not be enough to contain the spread of the virus. (Schnirring, 8/16)

On other monkeypox matters in the news —

ABC News: 8th Child In US Tests Positive For Monkeypox

At least eight children in the U.S. have now tested positive for monkeypox, after health officials in Harris County, Texas, confirmed to ABC News that a presumptive case had been identified in a child under the age of 2. (Mitropoulos, 8/16)

Houston Chronicle: People Living With HIV Can Receive Monkeypox Vaccine In Houston

Houston-area officials decided to include about 26,000 people living with HIV, as well as people diagnosed with chlamydia, to the vaccination priority list based on the impression that a new national vaccination strategy would bring a five-fold increase in the number of doses coming to Houston. But on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention informed state and local health departments that the number of incoming doses would be unchanged, ensuring that demand will continue to outstrip supply. (Gill, 8/16)

The Washington Post: D.C. To Publish Monkeypox Data Online After Critique From Council Members

The dashboard, which officials said will go live at 6 p.m. Wednesday, appears to address council members’ concerns about making sure the city’s limited number of vaccine doses go to underserved communities, and parents’ concerns about safety before the upcoming school year. (Brice-Saddler and Portnoy, 8/16)

Bloomberg: Monkeypox Outbreak: CDC Says Pets Should Be Isolated If Possibly Infected

Pets exposed to people with monkeypox should be isolated to ensure they don’t spread the virus to other people or animals, US health officials said after a dog was reported to be infected with the virus in Paris. (Muller, 8/16)

In news on why monkeypox vaccines are so sparsely available —

NPR: Why Monkeypox Vaccines Are So Hard For Countries To Get

NPR spoke with two people in a position to know: Matt Linley is with Airfinity, an independent, London-based analytics company that has been tracking production and deliveries of monkeypox vaccine. Dr. Phiona Atuhebwe coordinates the introduction of new vaccines in Africa for the World Health Organization. Here are eight takeaways. (Aizenman, 8/16)

