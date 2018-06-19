Questions To Watch For In Theranos Case: Will It Even Go To Trial? Will Anyone Play The ‘Ex-Duped-Me’ Card?

Stat looks at these and other questions -- like what will happen to the company? -- following the charges against Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and the company’s former president Ramesh Balwani.

Stat: 7 Questions To Watch After Criminal Charges Filed In The Theranos Saga

Federal prosecutors on Friday filed criminal charges against Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and the company’s former president Sunny Balwani — marking a pivotal turning point in a scandal that has rocked the business world and captivated the public imagination. So, what’s next for the Silicon Valley villains of the moment? Here are seven questions to watch as the case moves forward. (Robbins and Garde, 6/18)

The New York Times: What’s Next For Elizabeth Holmes In The Theranos Fraud Case?

Once celebrated as a Silicon Valley unicorn, Theranos has become the latest tale of corporate hubris and investor myopia. The indictment of Elizabeth Holmes, the company’s founder, and Ramesh Balwani, its former president and her erstwhile boyfriend, on charges of conspiracy and wire fraud can be viewed as evidence that the company was built on little more than a pack of lies. But proving a criminal case, despite the current narrative, is not always as easy as it first appears. (Henning, 6/18)

