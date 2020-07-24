Racial Disparities In The Air We Breathe
Vehicular air pollution affects people who live near major highways, and they tend to be people of color.
WBUR:
Study Finds Significant Racial Disparities In Vehicular Air Pollution Exposure Around Boston
A new analysis from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) finds that people of color in the Greater Boston area are more likely to live near a major roadway that exposes them to high levels of vehicular air pollution. The findings are especially relevant now, since air pollution can cause or exacerbate the underlying health issues that increase the likelihood of dying from COVID-19. (Wasser, 7/23)
Bloomberg:
Coronavirus Reopening: How Race, Wealth Divide New York City’s Reopening
Once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., New York City has been attempting a gradual return to normal. But six weeks and four phases of reopening since the lockdown lifted, the city remains a profoundly changed place. Activity is picking back up in parts of the city, but New York’s reopening is taking shape differently across boroughs—driven largely by income and race. (Tartar, Kao, Murray, Lin, Popina and Reznik, 7/24)
Modern Healthcare:
Walmart Patient Data Exposed During Civil Unrest
Thefts that took place at Walmart pharmacies during civil unrest in May may have compromised some patient information, according to notice published in the classified advertisement section of several local newspapers Thursday. After George Floyd died in May while under police restraint, peaceful protests and looting dotted the country and sparked calls for police reform and to address racism in various areas, including in the healthcare industry. Some healthcare businesses were affected by the looting, including some Walmart locations. (Cohen, 7/23)