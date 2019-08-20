Racketeering Lawsuit Alleges Juul, Philip Morris Adopted Big Tobacco’s Catchy Ad Campaigns Geared Toward Kids

A 19-year-old is suing the two companies using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, claiming that "the defendants prey on youth for financial gain.” The suit is just the latest litigation over the e-cigarette maker's marketing tactics. In other news: the prevalence of e-cigarettes in classrooms, legal smoking ages, and lung disease possibly linked to vaping.

Bloomberg: Juul, Philip Morris Sued Under Racketeer Act For Targeting Kids

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. and Philip Morris USA Inc. were sued for illegally marketing nicotine-delivery devices to minors and deceiving consumers about the risks of vaping. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a 19-year-old, Christian Foss, who says he became addicted to nicotine and suffered worsening asthma symptoms after he began using Juul’s device at 16, and seeks to represent all Illinois minors who used it. It alleges that Juul and Philip Morris violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, adopting the tobacco industry’s past use of catchy ad campaigns aimed at children. The Justice Department invoked RICO to sue the industry two decades ago. (Hanna, 8/19)

The Wall Street Journal: Vaping Moves From The Bathroom To The Classroom

Kids used to duck into the school bathroom to sneak a drag on a cigarette. But with the electronic kind, they are becoming increasingly daring, often vaping right under their teachers’ noses. I spoke to more than two dozen teachers, students and administrators across the country about the creative ways high-school and even middle-school kids have found to hide vape pens and take hits of nicotine—and sometimes marijuana—in class. Students conceal them in highlighter pens, pencil cases and long-sleeve shirts. (Jargon, 8/20)

Texas Tribune: Texas Legal Smoking Age Rises From 18 To 21 Under Senate Bill 21

Texans will soon have to wait until their 21st birthday to buy tobacco and nicotine products products — with the exception of young military members. Sen. Joan Huffman, a Republican from Houston, said she crafted Senate Bill 21, which takes effect Sept. 1, hoping that it would keep cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and tobacco products out of public schools by creating more “social distance” between younger students and students old enough to purchase them. (Roldan, 8/20)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Health Officials Investigate Reports Of Lung Disease In Young E-Cigarette Users

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Monday it is investigating cases of severe lung disease in Texas adolescents with a history of e-cigarette use, amid reports of similar cases from multiple states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 94 cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping in 14 states since June, though more information is needed to determine an exact cause. (Justin, 8/19)

