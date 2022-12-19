Ransomware Attack Drives Medicare To Issue New IDs For 254,000 Beneficiaries
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says that as many as 254,000 IDs may have been compromised in an online attack of a subcontractor. Other news from the Biden administration reports on a homeless plan, executive orders, transgender health, and Title 42.
CNBC:
Up To 254,000 Medicare Beneficiaries Are Getting New ID Cards Due To Data Breach At Subcontractor. What They Need To Know
Up to 254,000 Medicare beneficiaries’ personal information may have been compromised in an online ransomware attack at a government subcontractor, officials warned this week. Letters are being sent to the beneficiaries who were impacted by the potential data breach, said the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (O'Brien, 12/16)
In other news from the Biden administration —
USA Today:
Biden White House Unveils Homeless Plan Amid Crisis In LA, NYC
The Biden administration's plan, which was announced Monday, will offer federal intervention for a problem that has been mounting for years in cities across the country. Federal agencies will work with states and cities to target unsheltered homelessness, expand housing and services, and attempt to prevent homelessness before it happens, according to the administration. (Thornton, 12/19)
The Hill:
Divided Congress May Drive Biden To The Power Of The Pen
President Biden will likely be forced to ramp up administrative actions to advance his agenda next year, when a divided Congress will offer him far fewer chances for legislative wins. Biden has already issued a slew of executive orders throughout his time in the White House, notably his student loan forgiveness plan, and outside groups want to see movement on more progressive issues, such as the climate, workers’ rights and marijuana reform. (Gangitano, 12/19)
Dallas Morning News:
Biden Administration Doesn’t Appeal Texas Court Loss On LGBTQ Protections
The Biden administration did not appeal a recent court loss in Texas regarding federal LGBTQ protections, a decision Attorney General Ken Paxton is celebrating as a win. On October 1, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk declared unlawful two pieces of federal guidance: one that said the Affordable Care Act protects transgender patients’ access to gender-affirming care; and another that said employment protections for gay and transgender workers extend to policies like dress code, as well as what pronouns and bathrooms they use. (McGaughy, 12/19)
Politico:
‘They’ve Gotta Have Something In Place’: Critics Circle As Biden Admin Prepares For End Of Title 42
The imminent expiration of Title 42 on Wednesday has prompted concern of a surge of arrivals at the southern border, which has already been under strain from the volume of people trying to enter. Biden administration officials have scrambled to figure out how to replace the policy, which the Trump administration used more than 2 million times to expel migrants seeking asylum. (Olander, 12/18)