‘Rare, Growing Concern’: Britain, Italy Issue Reports On Children Dying From Syndrome Linked To COVID-19
While few children are displaying the symptoms of potentially fatal toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, the warnings are significant because until now children weren't considered vulnerable compared to their parents and grandparents.
The Washington Post:
Britain’s National Health Authority Has Just Issued An Alarming Alert About Children And Covid-19
Throughout the nearly five months the world has been fighting covid-19, one of the most comforting — and baffling — aspects of the coronavirus has been its effect on children. Most children who are infected with the coronavirus remain asymptomatic or experience mild illness. But there’s new evidence the disease may be associated with surprising complications in a small number of children. (Cha and Janes, 4/27)
Reuters:
UK Says Some Children Have Died From Syndrome Linked To COVID-19
Some children in the United Kingdom with no underlying health conditions have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome which researchers believe to be linked to COVID-19, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. (4/28)
CNN:
Coronavirus Could Be Tied To A Rare But Serious Illness In Children, UK Doctors Say
A small but rising number of children are becoming ill with a rare syndrome that could be linked to coronavirus, with reported cases showing symptoms of abdominal pain, gastrointestinal symptoms and cardiac inflammation, UK health care bosses and pediatrics specialists have warned. On Sunday, the Paediatric Intensive Care Society UK (PICS) tweeted an "urgent alert" from the National Health Service England about a small rise in the number of cases of critically ill children presenting "overlapping features of toxic shock syndrome and atypical Kawasaki disease with blood parameters" -- with some of the children testing positive for Covid-19. (Woodyatt and Howard, 4/27)