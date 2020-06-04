Rate Of Infection Triples At One Of Houston’s ICE Detention Centers Run By Private Contractor; Californians Give Gov. Newsom Very High Marks For Safeguards

Media outlets report on news from Texas, California, Nevada, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Vermont and Michigan.

Houston Chronicle: 1 In 5 Immigrants At ICE Detention In Houston Has COVID-19

More than 1 in 5 immigrants held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Houston have tested positive with the new coronavirus as the rate of infection has nearly tripled there, raising concerns from health experts. As of the end of May, 78 of the 379 immigrants held at the Houston Contract Detention Facility had tested postive for COVID-19, according to statistics provided by the federal agency. The previous week, 21 immigrants were reported to have been infected. (Tallet, 6/3)

Los Angeles Times: Poll: Californians Don't Want To Reopen Too Quickly Amid Coronavirus

A new poll finds that most Californians surveyed support the current statewide restrictions to stem to spread of the coronavirus, or want tougher safeguards, and remain fearful about contracting COVID-19 and landing in the hospital. The Public Policy Institute of California poll released Wednesday night also found that 69% of likely voters in the state approved of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, and 65% gave him high marks for the overall job he’s doing as governor. (Willon, 6/3)

The Associated Press: Las Vegas Reopening From Coronavirus Casino Closure

The casino coronavirus closure is ending, with cards to be dealt, dice to roll and slot jackpots to win again starting Thursday in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada. Hotel-casinos in suburban Sin City planned to be first to open at 12:01 a.m., followed later in the morning by a restart of the iconic Bellagio fountain and reopenings of many neighboring resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. (Ritter, 6/4)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Federal Funds To Buy Supplies; Expand Testing, Tracing

Nevada will commit roughly $221 million in mostly federal money through 2021 to rebuilding state protective equipment stockpiles, expanding COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, and preparing a mass vaccination program when a vaccine is ready, state health officials outlined in a briefing Wednesday. (Dentzer, 6/3)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Reports 807 New Coronavirus Cases, 45 More Deaths; More Than Half Of All COVID-19 Deaths Found In Nursing Homes

Maryland confirmed 807 new cases of the coronavirus and 45 more deaths, state officials reported Wednesday, but hospitalizations and the state’s testing positivity rate are at their lowest levels in months. The state has reported 54,982 cases of the COVID-19 illness since the pandemic arrived in Maryland in mid-March. The additional deaths push the state’s death toll to 2,519. (Tkacik, 6/3)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Spending Board Declines To Approve Millions In Coronavirus Contracts

Maryland’s spending board declined Wednesday to approve hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency spending on the state’s coronavirus response. Members of the Board of Public Works said they have too many questions and not enough information to decide whether the emergency contracts were appropriate. They ordered state officials to return to the next board meeting in two weeks with more information about the contracts. (Wood, 6/3)

The Baltimore Sun: What Can Reopen? What Can’t? What You Need To Know As Maryland Prepares To Lift More Coronavirus-Related Restrictions Friday

Tattoo and massage parlors, tanning and nail salons and many other nonessential Maryland businesses can welcome back customers beginning this weekend — but only by appointment and at no more than 50% capacity. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday lifted several more of the coronavirus-related restrictions in his executive order, effective at 5 p.m. Friday, allowing many nonessential businesses to reopen, and state agencies will begin returning to more normal operations beginning Monday. (Campbell, 6/4)

Boston Globe: As Coronavirus Cases Gradually Decline, Mass. Is On The Verge Of Opening Up More Of Its Economy, Baker Says

With progress continuing in the fight against coronavirus, Massachusetts is on the verge of opening up more of its economy and society, Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday. Baker told reporters that on Saturday he’ll announce a date to start Phase Two of the reopening plan, a landmark that would allow more retailers and restaurants, child care centers and summer camps to open their doors again. Under the state’s plan, the earliest Phase Two can begin is Monday. (Logan, Andersen and Reiss, 6/3)

WBUR: Boston Pours $5M More Into Rental Relief

The City of Boston will more than double the amount of money offered to help vulnerable residents pay rent amid uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Wednesday. Another $5 million will become available when the next round of applications for the Rental Relief Fund opens Friday, adding to the $3 million with which the fund launched in early April. City officials received 1,600 applications during the first period of eligibility and so far have paid $680,000 in assistance to 210 households. (Lisinski, 6/3)

Boston Globe: DCF Cut Off In-Person Visits In The Pandemic. Parents Are Suing To Get Them Back

A group of parents barred for months from visiting their children in foster care are suing Governor Charlie Baker, arguing his administration has imposed “excessive” restrictions in its bid to blunt the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit, scheduled for a hearing Friday in Suffolk County Superior Court, charges that the Department of Children and Families “unilaterally” decided in April to end most face-to-face interactions between children in state custody and their biological parents. (Stout, 6/3)

NBC News: Latino Immigrant Advocates Bring Crucial Support To Families During COVID-19 Pandemic

In normal times, Diana Moreno helped immigrant workers secure work and get paid... But that was before COVID-19 upended life in the heavily immigrant neighborhood of Jackson Heights, Queens, where NICE is based. Now, with no jobs to be had, Moreno's focus has shifted: She's simply helping immigrant families get access to food. (Vad and Powell, 6/3)

Kaiser Health News: Newsom Likes To ‘Go Big’ But Doesn’t Always Deliver

Gavin Newsom knew it was a political gamble when, as the newly elected mayor of San Francisco, he promised to eradicate chronic homelessness. “I recognize that I’m setting myself up. I’m not naive to that,” he told his hometown newspaper in 2003 as he embarked on a campaign to sell his controversial plan. It hinged on slashing welfare payments for homeless people and redirecting those funds to acquire single-room occupancy hotels, converting them into long-term housing with health and social services. (Hart, 6/4)

San Francisco Chronicle: San Francisco Comes Up With List Of 42 Potential Safe Homeless Campsites

Two San Francisco city departments have identified 42 parcels of public land that could be used as sites for sanctioned tent camps during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city’s Real Estate Division and the Recreation and Park Department produced two lists of potential locations for what the city calls “safe sleeping sites” at the request of Supervisor Sandra Lee Fewer. (Fracassa, 6/3)

San Francisco Chronicle: State Would Delay Deepest Cuts Under Legislature’s Alternative To Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Plan

Senate and Assembly leaders issued a joint budget proposal Wednesday, unifying the Legislature against billions in cuts proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a deadline looms to pass a spending plan for California. The legislative proposal closely resembles a framework put forward by the Senate last week, which would delay cuts for months in anticipation of federal bailout. If that aid does not come, the state would dip further into reserves and defer payments to future years to avoid severe reductions to education and safety-net programs. (Koseff, 6/3)

Boston Globe: Meet The Vermont Marijuana Legalization Advocate Running For The Office Of ‘High Bailiff’

The irony is not lost on Dave Silberman. The Vermont-based drug policy advocate and lawyer who has been working for years to reform the state’s marijuana laws is running for the office of … high bailiff. No, really. In Vermont, each county elects a high bailiff whose singular responsibility is to arrest the sheriff if they engage in unlawful conduct. (Jaeger, 6/3)

Detroit Free Press: Visitors Now Allowed At Michigan Hospitals, But With Some Caveats

Loved ones can once again accompany people to doctor's appointments and outpatient clinics and visit friends and family in hospitals, under a directive Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday. She rescinded an executive order that prohibited visitors at medical facilities (unless the patient was a minor) to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Now that the virus is loosening its grip on the state, which has seen a reduction in confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospital admissions, she said the restrictions can safely be lifted. (Shamus, 6/3)

