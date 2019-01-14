Record On Big Pharma Hangs Over Cory Booker As He Readies For A 2020 Presidential Run

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) drew criticism when he voted against a budget amendment allowing for the importation of drugs. As he preps to enter the 2020 fray, he's been taking steps to counter that line of attack by joining forces with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on his legislation aimed at high drug prices.

The Hill: Booker Tries To Shake Doubts About Pharmaceutical Ties Ahead Of 2020

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is trying to overcome doubts that he is too close to the pharmaceutical industry ahead of an expected presidential campaign. The progressive criticism of Booker reached a crescendo in early 2017 when he voted against a budget amendment calling for importing drugs from abroad. (Sullivan, 1/13)

The New York Times: The 2020 Field Is Growing. Some Waistlines Are Shrinking.

Senator Cory Booker’s visit to a house party in New Hampshire last month had many hallmarks of a campaign visit. He mingled with guests. He posed for photos. He gave a speech. He stood for more photos. But he did not touch a sprawling table of homemade desserts. (Goldmacher, 1/14)

