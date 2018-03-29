Meanwhile, in Virginia, lawmakers urge county leaders to enforce ordinances about not driving with a loaded shotgun or rifle.

The Associated Press: Delaware House Would Require Taking Guns From Mentally Ill The Delaware House has unanimously approved a "red flag" bill requiring efforts to temporarily seize guns from people with mental health issues who make an "explicit or imminent threat" to kill or injure someone. House Bill 302 imposes a series of "duties to warn." (3/28)

The Washington Post: Virginia Democrats Pressure Counties To Ban Loaded Shotguns, Rifles On Roads

A group of Northern Virginia lawmakers, frustrated over a failure to pass gun-safety measures in Richmond, is pushing the state’s two largest jurisdictions to use an existing law that allows local governments to bar people from driving with a loaded shotgun or rifle. Seeking to capi­tal­ize on momentum from last week’s March for Our Lives, 10 Democratic state legislators sent a letter to Prince William County’s Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that urged them to adopt an ordinance regulating the transport of loaded weapons. (Olivo, 3/28)