Redesigned Food Labels Include Bigger Type, Information On Added Sugars, While Waving Off Fat Calories

Georgia Health News: Nutrition Labels Are Changing, Gradually

To help consumers read nutritional information more easily, there is now bigger type for printed information such as “calories,” “servings per container” and “serving size,” as well as for the listings of the amounts of vitamin D, calcium, iron and potassium. Also, the labels now include the amount of “added sugars” (in grams), while they no longer list the “calories from fat.” (Webb, 6/1)

The Washington Post: Romaine Lettuce Made 172 People Sick. Government Investigators Might Never Know Why.

More than seven weeks after the start of a massive E. coli illness outbreak from romaine lettuce that sickened 172 people and caused romaine sales to plummet 45 percent, the Food and Drug Administration says it has no idea who or what caused the contamination. Agency investigators have not managed to trace the affected lettuce back to one farm, processor or distributor, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an update Thursday. And with the affected lettuce now off shelves and the growing season over, there’s a chance the FDA may never crack the case. (Dewey, 5/31)

