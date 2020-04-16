Reinstatement Of Captain Crozier? Navy Investigates His Firing, Possible Return To USS Theodore Roosevelt
Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, is reviewing whether he can reinstate Captain Brett Crozier, who is in isolation on Guam with the coronavirus. Crozier was removed from command on April 2 for writing a letter asking for help for his crew that went viral. Either way, President Donald Trump could overrule the admiral's decision. Other military news is on ways organizations are supporting troops, as well.
The New York Times:
Navy May Reinstate Fired Captain To Command Of Roosevelt
The Navy is looking into whether it can reinstate Capt. Brett E. Crozier, who was removed from command of the carrier Theodore Roosevelt after he pleaded for more help fighting a novel coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship, Defense Department officials said on Wednesday. Adm. Michael M. Gilday, the chief of naval operations, has indicated that he may reinstate Captain Crozier, who is viewed as a hero by his crew for putting their lives above his career, officials said. “No final decisions have been made,” Cmdr. Nate Christensen, a spokesman for the admiral, said in a statement on Wednesday to The New York Times. (Cooper, Schmitt and Gibbons-Neff, 4/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
USS Theodore Roosevelt Outbreak Is Linked To Flight Crews, Not Vietnam Visit
U.S. military officials are increasingly certain that the coronavirus outbreak last month aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was sparked by the vessel’s flight operations, rather than a result of the ship’s port visit to Vietnam. That view comes as officials work to find the cause of an outbreak that forced the aircraft carrier to interrupt a deployment in Asia and divert to port in Guam, where hundreds of crew members, including its former commander, are in quarantine. (Lubold and Youssef, 4/15)
ABC News:
Organizations Supporting Veterans, Troops Making Changes In Response To Coronavirus
As Americans at home change their lifestyles in the wake of the novel coronavirus, organizations that support veterans and deployed troops are making changes too. "There's a lot of the things that are challenging for our military service members and their families," said Alan Reyes, chief operating officer of the USO. "They're having to deal with this same stressor that we are, on top of already pretty stressful lives where they're far from home or from family, friends and so their disconnection is even more." (Stoddart and Siu, 4/16)