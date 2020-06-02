Release Of High-Profile Prisoners Ahead Of ‘Low-Risk, Vulnerable’ Ones Rankles Democratic Lawmakers
“As President Trump’s associates are cleared for transfer, tens of thousands of low-risk, vulnerable individuals are serving their time in highly infected prisons,” the lawmakers wrote. News on prisons comes from California and Montana, as well.
The Associated Press:
Lawmakers Question Federal Prisons' Home Confinement Rules
Democratic lawmakers are raising questions about the federal Bureau of Prisons’ release of high-profile inmates and are calling for widespread testing of federal inmates as the number of coronavirus cases has exploded in the federal prison system. Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries sent a letter Monday to Attorney General William Barr and Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal over the home confinement policies. (Balsamo, 6/1)
Los Angeles Times:
First Pregnant Woman And First Jail Inmate Die From Coronavirus, L.A. County Officials Say
Los Angeles County officials Monday reported an additional 22 coronavirus-linked deaths, including a pregnant woman who had tested positive for the virus and had underlying health issues and a person who was incarcerated in a jail facility. Both deaths are the first of their kind in the county related to COVID-19, health officials said. At least 228 pregnant women in L.A. County have tested positive for the virus and 79% of them were symptomatic. (Shalby, 6/1)
Billings Gazette:
Sheriff Hopeful COVID-19 Outbreak In Yellowstone County Jail Can Be Contained
The jail confirmed its first positive case among inmates May 26. Follow-up testing since then has shown seven more female inmates had the disease, while one staff member did. The women’s unit where the case originated has been locked down, permitting no new inmates to be admitted and no inmates inside to leave. (Tollefson, 6/1)