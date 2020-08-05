Relief Funds Flowed To Nursing Home Providers Accused Of Fraud, Misdeeds
A Washington Post analysis of coronavirus relief money distribution finds that hundreds of millions of dollars went to dozens of nursing home companies that settled recent lawsuits with the Justice Department over alleged improper Medicare billing, forged documents, substandard care and other abuses.
The Washington Post:
Nursing Home Companies Accused Of Misusing Federal Money Received Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Pandemic Relief
For-profit nursing home providers that have faced accusations of Medicare fraud and kickbacks, labor violations and widespread failures in patient care received hundreds of millions of dollars in “no strings attached” coronavirus relief aid meant to cover shortfalls and expenses during the pandemic, a Washington Post analysis of federal spending found. More than a dozen companies that received federal funding have settled civil lawsuits in recent years with the Justice Department, which alleged improper Medicare billing, forged documents, substandard care and other abuses. (Cenziper, Jacobs and Mulcahy, 8/4)
In other nursing home news —
NPR:
Nursing Home Residents Moved Out To Make Way For COVID-19 Patients
In some nursing homes, 100% of the residents are positive for the coronavirus. That's by design. These facilities have volunteered to devote part or all of their buildings exclusively to treating COVID-19 patients, who bring in more government money. But to make room for them, the original residents can be forced out of the places they've called home. Ruby Hamilton was one of them. She was in her 90s by the time she needed full-time nursing care. Being an independent woman, she chose the nursing home she wanted: Westpark in Indianapolis. Her daughter, Carolyn Oliver, says Hamilton was happy there for five years. (Jaffe, 8/4)
NPR:
As COVID-19 Numbers Improve, Florida Considers Nursing Home Visits
Officials in Florida say cases of the coronavirus are continuing to decline, an indication that efforts to halt the spread of the disease are working. In Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos Gimenez told commissioners Tuesday, "I am pleased to announce it appears we have leveled off." Miami-Dade County has been responsible for 25% of the state's nearly 500,000 coronavirus cases. Gimenez said hospitalizations have been trending downward in the county for two weeks. "We've had a decrease of about 400 patients in the hospital," he said. (Allen, 8/4)
St. Louis Post Dispatch:
More Than 500 Missouri Nursing Home Residents Died Of COVID-19, Federal Report Says
COVID-19 has killed 502 residents and seven employees of federally licensed nursing homes in Missouri, according to federal data released Sunday. At least 2,163 other residents and 1,314 employees of federally licensed nursing homes in Missouri have been infected by the virus as of July 19, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Benchaabane, 8/4)
Texas Observer:
One Of Texas’ Biggest Nursing Home Operators Beset By COVID-19 Cases And Deaths
As COVID-19 spread across Texas in March, it became clear that the virus would batter the state’s 1,200 or so nursing homes, where some of the most vulnerable Texans were crammed together in largely understaffed, unprotected facilities. Five months later, nearly 9,000 nursing home residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,100 have died from the pandemic. What wasn’t clear, however, is which facilities had been exposed to the virus. Texas officials refused to release the information, even though doing so would have helped family members make crucial decisions for their loved ones, says Amanda Fredriksen, the associate state director of AARP Texas. ... Data released at the end of July by Texas health officials finally provides a glimpse into infections, deaths, and recoveries at individual Texas nursing homes. (Collins, 8/4)