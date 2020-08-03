Rep. Grijalva Blasts Maskless House Colleagues After His Positive Test
After finding out about the positive coronavirus test, Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Arizona) called out Republican members who "routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families."
NPR:
Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva Tests Positive For The Coronavirus
Rep. Raúl Grijalva tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, becoming at least the 12th member of Congress to contract the virus. The Arizona Democrat chairs the House Natural Resources Committee, which held a hearing on Tuesday that was attended by Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, who has repeatedly refused to wear a mask in public. The next day, Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus during a routine screening at the White House. (Silva, 8/1)
The Guardian:
Democratic Congressman Issues Blistering Attack On Republicans After Covid-19 Diagnosis
“While I cannot blame anyone directly for this, this week has shown that there are some members of Congress who fail to take this crisis seriously,” he said. “Numerous Republican members routinely strut around the Capitol without a mask to selfishly make a political statement at the expense of their colleagues, staff, and their families.” The attack comes after Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican who has frequently refused to wear a mask, tested positive for coronavirus last week. In shunning a mask, Gohmert is following the lead of Donald Trump, who is rarely seen wearing one either in the White House or on presidential visits. (8/1)
Roll Call:
Should The Capitol Start COVID-19 Testing For Staff And Members?
“The Capitol physician has not said yet that he thinks that we should be tested,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Friday. Pelosi said if testing were to take place on Capitol Hill, it wouldn’t be just for members of Congress, as “there are about 20,000 people who make the Capitol run.” One of the reasons people have continued to question whether lawmakers should be tested is their frequent travel from their districts and home states, something that distinguishes them from the vast majority of legislative branch employees. (Cioffi, 7/31)
Reuters:
Factbox: Coronavirus In Congress - 14 Members Have Tested Or Been Presumed Positive
At least 14 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - seven Republicans and seven Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, with Representative Raul Grijalva becoming the latest on Saturday. (8/1)