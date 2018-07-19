Rep. Jim Jordan Pulled Deeper Into Scandal Involving Allegations Against OSU’s Former Team Doctor

A group of former students sue Ohio State University, and specifically name Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in the case. Jordan maintains that he was not aware of sexual abuse allegations while he was a wrestling coach at the school.

The New York Times: Two Lawsuits Against Ohio State Keep Jim Jordan In The Cross Hairs

In a sign that Representative Jim Jordan is unlikely to shake a sexual misconduct scandal anytime soon, five former wrestlers sued Ohio State University this week, accusing university officials of knowing that a team doctor was abusing student athletes and doing nothing to stop him. One of the lawsuits specifically mentions Mr. Jordan, Republican of Ohio, who served as the wrestling team’s assistant coach in the late 1980s and early 1990s, citing news reports that wrestlers had informed him of the abuse. Lawyers pursuing both cases say they expect to call the influential conservative as a witness. (Edmondson, 7/18)

The Associated Press: Rep. Jim Jordan Interviewed In Doctor Sex Abuse Inquiry

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, who used to coach wrestling at Ohio State University, was interviewed by a law firm investigating allegations that a now-dead team doctor sexually abused male athletes there decades ago, his spokesman confirmed Wednesday. The Ohio Republican spoke Monday morning with the firm looking into allegations against Dr. Richard Strauss and how the school responded to any complaints about Strauss, said spokesman Ian Fury, who declined to discuss details of the conversation. (Franko, 7/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription