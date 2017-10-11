Rep. Walden Delays House Vote On Children’s Insurance To Seek Compromise With Democrats

Funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program expired last month. Although both parties support the program, they are divided about how to pay for it in this bill.

The Hill: House GOP Delays Vote On Children's Health Care Funding To Negotiate With Dems

Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on health have agreed to return to negotiations with Democrats on a bill to continue funding for the popular Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). House Energy and Commerce Chairman Greg Walden (R-Ore.) said Monday he would delay floor consideration of the bill passed by the committee last week "in hopes of reaching a bipartisan agreement on offsets." (Hellmann, 10/10)

The Hill: Clinton Urges Congress To Reauthorize Children's Health Care Program

Hillary Clinton issued her strong support for the Children’s Health Insurance Program in a series of tweets Monday night, urging Congress to re-authorize the program, which expired last month. “This hasn't gotten enough [attention]: For the first time, Congress missed the deadline to reauthorize the Children's Health Insurance Program,” Clinton said. (Carter, 10/9)

