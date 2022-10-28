Report Highlights Racial Disparities In Californians’ Disability Care
A Disability Voices United report says the disability service system is "plagued" with such issues, with dangerous risks for essential services. Meanwhile, a Washington Post story says the Republican National Committee Chairwoman mocked Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's post-stroke speech abilities.
Southern California News Group:
It Helps To Be White If You’re Disabled In California, Study Finds
If you’re disabled and White, much more public money is often spent providing you services than if you’re disabled and Latino — and precisely where you live can make that gap yawn ever wider, a new study found. “California’s developmental disability service system is plagued with racial, ethnic and geographic disparities that can dramatically and dangerously impact the essential services received by adults with developmental disabilities,” concludes Disability Voices United, a statewide organization that advocates for people with disabilities and their families, in a report released Wednesday, Oct. 26. (Sforza, 10/27)
More on how people with disabilities are treated —
The Washington Post:
Head Of Republican Party Mocks Speaking Abilities Of Fetterman, Biden
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Thursday mocked the speaking abilities of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate who is recovering from a stroke, and President Biden, who grew up with a stutter. (Wagner, 10/27)
NBC News:
Stroke Survivors Speak Out About John Fetterman's Debate Struggles
For stroke survivors interviewed by NBC News, the test Fetterman faced was not just political, but deeply personal. In him, they saw an avatar of their own struggles following a stroke: to recuperate physically, to communicate fluently and to coax from others an empathetic understanding that while some of their faculties may have been compromised, their intellects often remain unscathed. (Ryan, 10/28)
Also —
Berkeleyside:
Center For Independent Living, Which Launched Disability Rights Movement, Turns 50
Famous for pushing Berkeley to install the country’s first curb cut, the center has also broken ground with This year the center celebrates its 50th anniversary as the birthplace of the modern independent living movement, which championed the right of people with disabilities to lead independent lives. (Furio, 10/24)
The Washington Post:
Defying Odds, Quadriplegic Woman In Virginia Has Twins
Before Dani Izzie became one of the few quadriplegic women known to give birth to twins, the odds were stacked against her. She was 23 when she suffered a spinal cord injury and woke up in a hospital bed in D.C., unable to move. She had been a healthy young woman, building her life and career in the nation’s capital. (Free, 10/25)