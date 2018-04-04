Report Slams Iowa Medicaid’s Managed Care Organizations As ‘Stubborn And Absurd’

The report investigates the appeals process of the private companies hired to manage Iowa's Medicaid program. Medicaid news comes out of Ohio and California, as well.

Des Moines Register: Iowa Medicaid Denials To Disabled Are Absurd, State Ombudsman Says

Disabled Iowans are being denied medical services or having them reduced in a “stubborn and absurd” way that “makes a mockery” out of the state’s appeal processes, according to a new state ombudsman report released Monday. The findings mirror a Des Moines Register investigation published earlier this year that examined hundreds of appeals and found that patients were systematically being denied care. (Clayworth, 4/2)

The Cleveland Plain Dealer: Ohio Groups, Officials Oppose Medicaid Work Requirements, As State Prepares To Submit Waiver To Federal Government

The Ohio Department of Medicaid soon will submit its proposed Medicaid waiver to the federal government, hoping to gain approval to apply work requirements to the Medicaid expansion population. The waiver requires most able-bodied adults to work or participate in a sanctioned community engagement activity, like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) education and training activities, for 80 hours monthly to be eligible for Medicaid. (Christ, 4/3)

KQED: Coalition Pursuing Package Of Laws To Expand Health Care Access, Reduce Cost

Labor unions, women’s groups, medical organizations, and immigrant and community activists are part of the more than 50 members of the Care4All California coalition. The top of their agenda is expanding Medi-Cal eligibility to all undocumented immigrants and increasing subsidies for people who purchase health insurance plans through the Covered California exchange. (Boyd-Barrett, 4/3)

