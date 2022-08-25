Reports Reveal Trump-Era Pressure On FDA Over Hydroxychloroquine
Media outlets cover details revealed by a House Oversight subcommittee. Even though hydroxychloroquine was already shown to be ineffective against covid, and possibly dangerous, Trump White House officials pressured the FDA to authorize it. TV personalities also had a role.
Axios:
House COVID Panel Documents Trump Pressure Campaign On FDA
The Trump White House coordinated a pressure campaign for the FDA to authorize the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19 after it was shown to be ineffective and potentially dangerous, a new House investigative report charges. (Bettelheim, 8/24)
Politico:
Trump White House Exerted Pressure On FDA For Covid-19 Emergency Use Authorizations, House Report Finds
The Democrats’ investigation also documents potential influence from former White House officials regarding the FDA’s decision to authorize convalescent plasma, and White House attempts to block the FDA from collecting additional safety data on Covid-19 vaccines in order to get them to the public before the 2020 presidential election. (Foley, 8/24)
AP:
Panel: Trump Staffers Pushed Unproven COVID Treatment At FDA
The report Wednesday by the Democratic-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis also sheds new light on the role that television personalities played in bringing hydroxychloroquine to the attention of top White House officials. Investigators highlighted an email from Fox News’ Laura Ingraham and others from Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon who had a daytime TV show and is now the Republican Senate nominee in Pennsylvania. Ingraham attended an Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump, who himself took the anti-malaria drug. (Perrone and Freking, 8/24)
CNN:
House Oversight Subcommittee Report Says Trump Officials Had Pressure Campaign On Hydroxychloroquine, Other FDA Issues
The report revealed that former White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro, who is not a medical doctor, and Steven Hatfill, an adjunct assistant professor at George Washington University whom Navarro brought to the White House in January 2020 as a volunteer on Covid-19 research, were fighting with FDA officials including Hahn on the effects and effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine -- which has since been found to not work against Covid-19 and potentially cause heart problems and even a greater risk of death -- and other drugs throughout the height of the pandemic. (Diaz and Christensen, 8/24)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Trump Advisers Turned To Ron Johnson In Push For Hydroxychloroquine
Trump administration advisers leaned on Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson in a failed effort to push top health officials to reauthorize the use of an anti-malaria drug as a treatment for COVID-19 during the early months of the pandemic, according to a new congressional committee report. (Andrea, 8/24)