Republican Lawmakers In Tennessee Want To Block Covid Shots For Infants

AP reports top Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are urging the governor to delay rollout of covid vaccines for infants, approved by medical authorities in the U.S., citing safety concerns. Meanwhile, as some parents scramble for appointments, USA Today explains why most pharmacies can't give out the newly-approved shots for the under 5s.

AP: Tennessee GOP Leaders Urge Delay Of Toddler COVID-19 Shots

Top Tennessee Republican House leaders on Wednesday urged Gov. Bill Lee to delay the state’s health department from distributing and promoting the COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers. In a letter sent to the Republican governor, House leaders said they had too many concerns surrounding the vaccine for those under 5 years old. (Kruesi, 6/22)

More on the children's vaccine rollout —

USA Today: COVID Vaccine For Kids: Most Pharmacies Can't Give Your Baby The Shot

Millions of Americans have heavily relied on pharmacies to easily access COVID-19 vaccines and boosters throughout the pandemic. More than 254 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered and reported by retail pharmacies across the country through June 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But parents seeking to vaccinate their toddlers and babies following last week’s authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, may be in for a surprise. Most U.S. states don't allow pharmacists or their technicians to administer vaccines to kids under a certain age, according to a 2021 map created by the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations. (Rodriguez, 6/23)

The Boston Globe: Impatient For Children’s Vaccine After A Long Wait, Parents Scramble For Appointments

Since vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years old were approved last week, parents have scrambled to get the shot for their youngsters. They’re conferring through Facebook and texts, calling clinics and doctors offices, and — when the state’s VaxFinder website had a few hours’ delay listing sites for young kids — experiencing traumatic flashbacks to last year’s vaccine rollout debacle. Surveys suggest that only a minority of parents intend to vaccinate their little ones against COVID-19. But those who want the vaccine want it badly, and they want it now. “Like every new rollout it takes a couple of weeks for the system to get up and running,” said Sigalle Reiss, director of public health and human services for Brookline. (Freyer, 6/22)

The New York Times: Very Young Children In N.Y.C. Finally Get Their Vaccine Shots, A Pandemic Milestone

Families in New York City began vaccinating children younger than 5 against Covid-19 on Wednesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the vaccines over the weekend and many parts of the United States started giving shots this week. In a city that was once the epicenter of the Covid pandemic, many parents have been eager to vaccinate the last age group still awaiting shots, the youngest children, and moved quickly to book appointments. (Fitzsimmons, de Freytas-Tamura and Kvetenadze, 6/23)

Oklahoman: Sensory-Friendly Vaccine Clinic Planned For Special Needs Residents

A sensory-friendly vaccine clinic is planned from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, for residents with autism or other disabilities and their caregivers in central Oklahoma. The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma is partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department to provide the clinic. In preparation for the clinic, staff at Oklahoma City-County Health Departments will receive sensory kits and training for autism and other disabilities. Participants will also receive gift bags containing resources and helpful items for families to use with their children when visiting other new and possibly stressful places in their communities. (6/22)

