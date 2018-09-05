Republican Sen. Heller Tries To Go On Offensive Over Health Care After Challenger’s Attack

Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) had previously challenged Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) for initially opposing attempts to repeal the health law before switching to support it. Heller fired back saying Rosen has "done nothing to fix health care. Nothing. Zero."

The Hill: Heller Hits Back At Opponent In New Ad, Trying To Blunt Health Care Attacks

Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.) is hitting back on criticisms his opponent, Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), has made on his health-care record, trying to blunt a major line of attack against him ahead of November's midterms. Heller launched a new ad on Tuesday that seeks to counter an ad from Rosen last month that called him "Senator Spineless" and featured an inflatable figure waving in the wind. (Sullivan, 9/4)

In other health law news —

Des Moines Register: Iowa Employers Face 8.4 Percent Health Insurance Premium Increases

Iowa employers, who provide health insurance to more than half of all Iowans, aren't dropping the benefit, despite facing a series of steep premium increases, a new study shows. On average, Iowa employers faced premium increases of 8.4 percent for 2018, according to the new survey by consultant David P. Lind. (Leys, 9/4)

California Healthline: Lawmakers Push To Protect Patients And Counter Trump

California lawmakers this year played offense and defense on health care, adopting bills to give patients more access to care and medications, while defending Californians against Trump administration attacks on the Affordable Care Act. As they raced toward their Friday deadline to pass bills, legislators voted to make the abortion pill available to students on public college campuses, and to stop hospitals from discharging homeless patients onto the streets. (Young, 9/4)

