Republican Senator: ‘I Don’t See A Comprehensive Health Care Plan This Year’

Sen. Richard Burr (R., N.C.) paints a pessimistic picture of the upper chamber's chances of moving forward on health care when members get back from recess. Meanwhile, some lawmakers mull taxing employer-sponsored health plans, but that idea would meet fierce resistance from companies. And past promises to lower premiums may come back haunt senators.

The Wall Street Journal: Republican Senator Says Deal On Health Care Unlikely This Year

Sen. Richard Burr (R., N.C.) said that the Senate probably won’t reach a deal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act when it returns from a recess next week, in a stark assessment of the party’s health-care prospects. “It’s unlikely that we will get a health-care deal,” Mr. Burr told WXII 12 News, a North Carolina news station, on Thursday. He said that the House-passed GOP health plan was “dead on arrival,” and that “I don’t see a comprehensive health-care plan this year.” (Hughes, 6/2)

The Wall Street Journal: GOP Senators Weigh Taxing Employer-Health Plans

Senate Republicans set on reworking the Affordable Care Act are considering taxing employer-sponsored health insurance plans, a move that would meet stiff resistance from companies and potentially raise taxes on millions of people who get coverage on the job. The move could raise billions in revenue that could be used to help stabilize the fragile individual insurance market. But it could be politically risky, since it could expand the impact of GOP health proposals from Medicaid recipients and those who buy insurance on their own to the roughly 177 million people who get coverage through their employers. (Armour and Peterson, 6/1)

Politico Pro: GOP Could Be Haunted By Pledge To Lower Health Premiums

Senate Republicans may be all over the map on an Obamacare repeal plan, but on one fundamental point — reducing insurance premiums — they are in danger of overpromising and under-delivering. The reality is they have only a few ways to reduce Americans’ premiums: Offer consumers bigger subsidies. Allow insurers to offer skimpier coverage. Or permit insurers to charge more — usually much more — to those with pre-existing illnesses and who are older and tend to rack up the biggest bills. (Haberkorn, 6/1)

In other news on the American Health Care Act —

The Daytona Beach News Journal: For Floridians With Chronic Conditions, The GOP Healthcare Bill Worries Them — Greatly

For Nancy Nally, the mother of an autistic 14-year-old with rheumatoid arthritis, there are health concerns that can be remedied with therapy or a doctor’s visit. And then there are those that are out of reach. (Finch, 6/1)

