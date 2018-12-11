Republicans And Democrats Find Common Ground In Efforts To Ramp Up Scrutiny Of Veterans Affairs Department

Next year, lawmakers are expected to take on various pieces of legislation and an array of investigations on such issues as preventing veteran suicide, the quality of VA nursing homes and the implementation of the Choice program, a comprehensive measure concerning veterans health care passed this year.

The New York Times: Republicans And Democrats Unite On At Least One Issue: Oversight Of The V.A.

Even before the next Congress convenes, Republicans are joining Democrats in a vigorous examination of failings by the Department of Veterans Affairs, a rare area of bipartisan oversight in a blistering political environment. The unity was emphasized in recent weeks when lawmakers in the House and Senate from both parties sharply criticized the response of department officials after it was revealed that the agency failed to make housing and tuition payments under the G.I. Bill after its computer systems were unable to keep up with recent changes to that law. (Steinhauer, 12/10)

Meanwhile —

Tampa Bay Times: Mold Outbreak At VA Pines Center Called 'Chronic, Recurrent Problem'

An outbreak of mold at the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center shows the Veterans Administration isn’t doing enough to deal a “chronic, recurrent problem,” says an allergist who has treated people who complained about health problems from the mold. ...What’s more, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist said “the situation falls far short” of the world-class care military veterans deserve. (Altman, 12/10)

