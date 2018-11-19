Republicans Dismayed By Scope Of FDA Crackdown On Tobacco Products

The FDA has been aggressively targeting electronic tobacco products and flavored cigarettes in an effort to curb an emerging epidemic of teenagers vaping, but some conservatives think the administration has gone too far. “I am concerned the FDA’s proposed actions could limit adult Americans’ access to e-cigarette products that help them quit a more dangerous habit. I am also concerned about regulatory overreach,” said Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

The Hill: FDA Tobacco Crackdown Draws Fire From Right

The Trump administration is under fire from GOP lawmakers and conservative groups over its proposed crackdown on e-cigarettes and menthol tobacco products. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday proposed sweeping new restrictions on the sale of e-cigarettes in an effort to cut down on teenage vaping. The agency also said it would seek to ban menthol-flavored traditional cigarettes and flavored cigars. (Weixel, 11/17)

New Hampshire Public Radio: N.H. Businesses React To FDA Crackdown On Vape Sales

New Hampshire stores that sell e-cigarettes are reacting to the Food and Drug Administration’s sweeping proposals to limit teen vaping. The crackdown comes after a national report revealed a nearly 80 percent increase in the number of high-schoolers who vape. (Gibson, 11/16)

Los Angeles Times: The FDA Is Taking Aim At Menthol And Other Tobacco Flavorings. Here’s Why That May Be Tricky

The Food & Drug Administration this week announced new initiatives aimed at stemming the increase in young Americans’ use of tobacco and its primary psychoactive agent, nicotine. The object of FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb’s ire was flavorings — those minty, sweet, nutty or even salty flavors that cigarette and e-cigarette manufacturers add to their products to make them more enticing. (Healy, 11/17)

The New York Times: A Juul Case For $5,000?

Michael Saiger doesn’t smoke e-cigarettes, but many of his friends like Juul, so he began to tinker with designs to make it feel more elegant. “Back in the day, people used to have a beautiful Cartier lighter, or a really cool monogrammed lighter,” said Mr. Saiger, the founder and creative director of Miansai, a jewelry company known for men’s bracelets. “I wanted something that feels nostalgic paired to something that’s new and modern.” (Kurutz, 11/16)

