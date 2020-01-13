Republicans May Be Stuck Between Rock And Hard Place On Voting For Democrats’ Drug Pricing Proposals

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been hesitant to take up votes on House Democrats' drug pricing legislation, trying to protect his members from going on record against a bill that could help lower costs. But doing nothing is politically fraught with the issue at the front of many voters' minds.

The Hill: Drug Price Outrage Threatens To Be Liability For GOP

The GOP’s reluctance to challenge rising prescription drug costs could be a political liability for the party in 2020. Outrage over increasing prices has propelled the issue to the top of voters’ minds heading into the November elections, when Republicans hope to keep control of the Senate and retake the House. But proposals that would limit what drug companies can charge for their products face opposition from Republicans, presenting an obstacle to congressional passage. (Hellmann, 1/10)

Meanwhile —

The Hill: Democratic Groups Launch Ad Campaign Attacking Trump, GOP On Drug Pricing

A new advertising campaign spearheaded by Democratic strategists aims to excoriate congressional Republicans and the Trump administration for opposing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) drug pricing legislation. The Patients Over Pharma campaign is run by Accountable.US, an umbrella organization of progressive watchdog groups that attacks the Trump administration’s apparent conflicts of interest and ties to industry groups. (Weixel, 1/10)

