Republicans Mull Federal Abortion Restrictions Ahead Of Midterms

In anticipation of retaking the majority in November, House Republicans are internally discussing whether to pursue a national-level abortion ban or to leave restrictions to the states.

The Hill: House Republicans Weigh National Abortion Restrictions

House Republicans are weighing what kind of national-level abortion ban legislation to pursue if they win the House majority next year, with a 15-week ban or further on the table. But even as they cheer the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights bill, GOP congressional leaders have made few promises on specific measures they would pursue. Some Republicans advocate leaving abortion restrictions to the states. (Brooks, 7/7)

Mother Jones: This Is The Republican Roadmap For Eradicating Reproductive Rights

Emboldened by the Supreme Court’s decision demolishing the constitutional right to an abortion, Republicans have signaled that they plan to take further action to limit, if not eradicate, abortion rights by imposing federal restrictions. You don’t need a crystal ball to glimpse their game plan if they gain control of Congress and the White House. You simply have to look at the legislation GOP lawmakers have introduced over the past few years. Together, these bills would amount to a near-total abortion ban. Here is a non-exhaustive list. (Vesoulis, 7/1)

NBC News: Abortion Politics Complicate Republican Midterm Message To Voters

Republicans are torn between their policy goals and political ones in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, with activists’ rush to capitalize on the ruling running into the political reality that abortion rights remain popular in many of this year's midterm battlegrounds. “I don’t think this alters the midterm advantage for Republicans because of Biden’s economic woes,” said former Virginia Republican Rep. Tom Davis. “But in a cycle that is all about turnout, it is a net benefit for Democrats. Angry voters vote.” (Seitz-Wald and Allen, 7/6)

More backlash against the Supreme Court ruling —

Pew Research Center: Majority In U.S. Disapprove Of Supreme Court Abortion Decision Overturning Roe V. Wade

A majority of Americans disapprove of the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, which had guaranteed a constitutional right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. Public support for legal abortion remains largely unchanged since before the decision, with 62% saying it should be legal in all or most cases. (7/6)

Politico: Biden’s Court Commission Appointees: We Told You So On Expanding The Court

Long before the Supreme Court rescinded abortion rights, gun control and environmental regulations, President Joe Biden commissioned a body of academics and judicial experts to study the structure and composition of the nation’s high court. The recommendations issued by that bipartisan commission were moderate in scope, focusing on matters of transparency and ethics. Ultimately, they were brushed aside, ignored by a president largely resistant to large-scale reforms. Half a year later, some of the members who called for that bold action are saying, I told you so. (Daniels, 7/7)

The Hill: Petition Calling For Clarence Thomas Removal From Supreme Court Gets 1M Signatures

An online petition that calls for the removal of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has attracted more than 1 million signatures. ... The petition description cited Thomas’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade as reasoning for his removal. “Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas—who sided with the majority on overturning Roe—made it clear what’s next: to overturn high court rulings that establish gay rights and contraception rights,” the petition read. (Oshin, 7/6)

San Francisco Chronicle: Dianne Feinstein Supports Abortion Rights — But Still Won’t Say If She’d End The Filibuster To Make Them Law

President Biden conceded Wednesday that Democrats “don’t have the votes to change the filibuster” to codify abortion rights into law in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The list of Senate Democrats who don’t support lifting the rule that allows a minority of members to block legislation not only includes perennial opponents Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. It appears to include California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. (Garofoli, 7/6)

