Republicans’ Muted Response To Judge’s Ruling Highlights Shifting Politics, Attitudes About Health Law

In theory, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor's declaration that the health law is unconstitutional without the individual mandate tax should be a victory for Republicans who have been waging a war against the ACA for years. In practice, experts say it may be putting the party in a "lose-lose scenario" with voters. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump maintains that the ruling presents an opportunity for lawmakers to create a better health care system.

The Hill: GOP Lawmakers Distance Themselves From ObamaCare Ruling

Republicans are keeping their distance from a recent court ruling that struck down ObamaCare, as GOP lawmakers are wary of the political backlash that could ensue from scrapping the law. Many congressional Republicans remain silent after a federal judge on Friday struck down the Affordable Care Act in its entirety. And those who have spoken out largely steered clear of embracing the decision. (Sullivan, 12/17)

Bloomberg: GOP Stuck In A 'Lose-Lose' Dilemma With Judge's Obamacare Ruling

Congressional Republicans were handed the gift they said they wanted when a Texas judge invalidated Obamacare late last week. Yet few now seem willing to open it. After spending the eight years since the law passed promising -- and failing -- to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Republicans are no closer to crafting a politically viable alternative to the law, which has gained favor with voters and has transformed the nation’s health-care system. (Kapur, 12/18)

Politico Pro: GOP Has No Backup Plan After Ruling That Struck Obamacare

The Trump administration said it had a contingency plan in case a court struck Obamacare’s patient protections — though it never revealed what the plan was, or how it would keep vulnerable Americans covered. But a federal judge in Texas went further than many expected on Friday, invalidating the entire 2010 law. Now, the administration’s plan is essentially to do nothing for the moment — keeping in place a statute it reviles and letting the courts sort matters out in a process that could drag well into the 2020 election cycle. (Cancryn, Demko and Ollstein, 12/17)

The Washington Post: Trump Suggests A Supreme Court Ruling Invalidating Affordable Care Act Would Lead To Better Health Care

President Trump on Monday suggested that the Supreme Court should affirm a ruling by a federal judge in Texas that the entire Affordable Care Act is invalid, writing on Twitter that doing so “will lead to GREAT HealthCare results for Americans!” The president weighed in on the judicial process as the ruling on Friday cast great uncertainty over the U.S. health-care system, with the expectation that the case would ultimately make its way to the Supreme Court. In his tweet, Trump sought to make the case, as he first did over the weekend, that the ruling presented an opportunity for his Republican administration to work with Democrats to craft a better law than President Barack Obama’s signature achievement, which Trump continued to criticize. (Wagner, 12/17)

Politico: Why Trump Still Needs Obamacare

A Texas judge’s stunning declaration that Obamacare is unconstitutional not only kneecaps the health care law, it would also cripple President Donald Trump’s entire health care agenda. Trump wants lower drug prices, drastic action on the opioid crisis and protection for people with pre-existing conditions. Those are the parts of the law many Republicans do want to keep, but with the entire law invalidated — pending appeal — Trump and Republicans are trying to figure out how to live with a judicial ruling they kind of wanted, but didn’t want in such a big way. (Karlin-Smith, Roubein and Ehley, 12/17)

