Republicans See ‘Medicare For All’ Enthusiasm As Democrats’ Waterloo

Although "Medicare for All" has become a rallying cry for many 2020 Democratic hopefuls, Republicans view it another way. GOP lawmakers are eager to use the push to paint their opponents as extremists and socialists. But, really, it's unclear how the whole debate will play out 21 months from now.

The Associated Press: In Dems' 'Medicare For All' Battle Cry, GOP Sees '20 Weapon

"Medicare for All" has become catnip for Democratic presidential candidates and many lawmakers, yet Republicans prepping for next year's congressional races are also flocking to it — for entirely different reasons. GOP strategists say they'll use proposals to expand government-run health insurance to pummel Democrats for plotting to eliminate job-provided coverage, raise taxes and make doctors' office visits resemble trips to the dreaded Department of Motor Vehicles. (3/11)

Kaiser Health News: ‘Medicare-For-All’ Gets Buzzy In Unexpected Locales

It was a sleepy Saturday in mid-February. But Virginia Sanders was speaking, and the audience was rapt. “One might not have the power. But a thousand has the power,” she said. “Don’t let anybody fool you that you don’t.” Sanders, 76, has been an organizer and activist all her life. She marched in the civil rights movement. She protested against the Vietnam War. During the 2016 primary, friends recall, this petite black woman marched up to men in Ku Klux Klan robes to distribute flyers about then-candidate Bernie Sanders — no relation. (Luthra, 3/12)

