Republicans Shy Away From ACA Messaging In Campaign Ads As Democrats Focus On Preexisting Conditions Protections

Health care is a hot topic during the final stretch before the midterm elections. In a shift from years past, Democrats are trying to use the health law as a weapon against Republicans. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is promising to protect Medicare -- just like he did when campaigning for 2016. But this time around he has a record show that he supports cuts to Medicare and other safety net programs.

The New York Times: No. 1 Aim Of Democratic Campaign Ads: Protect Pre-Existing Conditions

In years past, Obamacare was the stuff of Republican attack ads. No more.This cycle, even Democrats running in red states are unapologetically putting health care at the center of their campaign messages. There’s a reason: Republican efforts to overhaul the health care system last year were deeply unpopular. (Sanger-Katz, 9/17)

The New York Times: Taking Page From 2016, Trump Claims Democrats Will Destroy Safety Net

President Trump had a blunt message for Montana voters last week, an unapologetic reprise of the promise to protect Medicare and Social Security that he used during the 2016 presidential campaign to successfully appeal to older, blue-collar voters. “They’re going to hurt your Social Security so badly, and they’re killing you on Medicare. Just remember that. I’m going to protect your Social Security,” Mr. Trump said at a campaign rally in Billings on behalf of Matt Rosendale, a Republican Senate candidate. (Shear, 9/14)

The CT Mirror: Dems Try To Link Stefanowski To Trump's Health Care Policy

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy tag-teamed with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ned Lamont on Friday to paint the candidate’s Republican rival, Bob Stefanowski, as a Trump acolyte when it comes to health care policy. Specifically, Murphy and Lamont accused Stefanowski of likely joining President Donald Trump in pushing for cheap, short-term health insurance plans and dismantling protections for people with pre-existing conditions. (Silber, 9/14)

The Washington Post: America’s Anger Paradox: Voters Want The Anger To Stop But Can’t Stop Being Angry

Elissa Slotkin assumed that her campaign for Congress would be built around pocketbook issues such as the rising cost of health care, stagnant wages and unaffordable college tuition. Her first big indication that it would be something entirely different came at a house party last October in Ortonville, a small Republican-heavy town about 50 miles northwest of Detroit. The audience was made up entirely of moms. The presidential election and its aftermath were still raw. (Jaffe, 9/16)

And, Republicans target the disability insurance program —

CQ Magazine: Yearning To Cut Entitlements, Republicans Target Disability Insurance

Stymied in their desire to curb big-ticket health care entitlements, or touch the “third rail” of American politics itself — Social Security benefits for retirees — Republicans are increasingly targeting Social Security’s smaller disability insurance program, even as the improved economy has resulted in declining benefit rolls and healthier finances. Disability insurance predominantly benefits states with conservative-leaning constituents, and Republicans aren’t advertising their efforts much with the midterms approaching. But if they are somehow able to hang onto both chambers in November, look for the GOP to redouble efforts in the 116th Congress. (Krawzak, 9/17)

