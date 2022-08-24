Republicans Try To Get Suit Opposing Wisconsin Abortion Ban Thrown Out

The ban is based on a 173-year-old law, but a lawsuit has challenged it on the grounds it violates a 1985 law permitting abortions before a fetus is viable outside the womb. Other abortion-related news comes from Texas, Indiana, and North Carolina.

AP: GOP Asks Judge To Toss Lawsuit Challenging Abortion Ban

Republicans who control the state Legislature asked a judge Tuesday to dismiss Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban. Kaul filed the lawsuit in June after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark decision that essentially legalized abortion across the country. The ruling gave states the authority to regulate abortion on their own, putting Wisconsin’s ban back into play. The ban prohibits abortions in every instance except to save the mother’s life. (8/23)

In other abortion news from Texas —

The Texas Tribune: Abortion Funds Sue To Help Pregnant Texans Get Abortions Outside The State

Reproductive rights groups on Tuesday filed a federal class-action lawsuit to head off possible prosecution from Texas officials for helping Texans gain access to legal abortions in other states. (Harper, 8/23)

Dallas Morning News: Under Texas’ New Abortion Ban, How Will Dallas-Fort Worth DAs Treat Cases?

North Texas prosecutors are divided over how to apply a new law that criminalizes abortion, setting the stage for a patchwork of enforcement that varies by county. While Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot vowed not to bring charges under the abortion ban, prosecutors in neighboring Denton and Tarrant Counties said they will handle the cases like any other felony. Collin County did not respond to requests for comment. (Morris, 8/23)

From Indiana and North Carolina —

Indianapolis Star: Indiana Abortion Law: Foster Care, Adoption Services Left In Lurch

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation on Aug. 5 that earmarks about $75 million for pregnant women and children programs in tandem with the state's new abortion restrictions,but child advocates such as Missler say it's just not enough money to solve a major need in the state. (Fradette, 8/24)

AP: Top NC Senator Prefers Abortion Limits After 1st Trimester

North Carolina’s most powerful state senator said Tuesday he would prefer to have approved restrictions on abortion after roughly the first three months of pregnancy. Senate leader Phil Berger, speaking before convening another round of no-vote General Assembly sessions this week, also said he would support exceptions to any prohibition following the first trimester, such as in situations of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is in danger. (Robertson, 8/23)

In other news about reproductive rights and sex education —

Bloomberg: Black Women Are Hardest Hit By Abortion Restrictions Sweeping The Deep South

Across the country Black patients have an abortion rate roughly four times that of their White peers, in part due to lower use of contraception that leads to higher rates of unintended pregnancies. In the states that have moved quickly to enact restrictions, Black women make up a far larger proportion of abortion seekers than in places where abortion remains legal. (Johnson and Butler, 8/23)

The 19th: Weakening Title X Would Hurt Contraception Access — And Gender-Affirming Care

JulieAnn Fitzy couldn’t ask her doctor for help. She wasn’t out yet to her family, many of whom went to the same primary care practice as she did. What if they found out? And besides, her physician wouldn’t know where to find someone who offered hormone therapy. (Luthra, 8/22)

The Washington Post: After Roe, Teens Are Teaching Themselves Sex Ed, Because The Adults Won’t

Some teens are part of a burgeoning movement of high-schoolers nationwide who, after Roe’s fall, are stepping up to demand more comprehensive lessons on reproduction, contraception and abortion — and who, if the adults refuse, are teaching each other instead. (Natanson, 8/23)

