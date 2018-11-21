Republicans Use John McCain’s ‘No’ Vote On Repeal As All-Purpose Excuse. But What Are The Facts?

Even if the late-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) had voted "yes" to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the House still would have had to pass the Senate's bill, which had contentious differences to the lower chamber's version.

The Washington Post Fact Checker: The Recurring GOP Myth About John McCain’s ‘No’ On Obamacare Repeal

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) may have passed away in August, but his late-night thumbs-down vote that in 2017 blocked passage of a slimmed-down repeal of the Affordable Care Act continues to be an all-purpose excuse for Republicans. We’ve documented in our database of President Trump’s false and misleading claims that the president repeatedly claims he was just one vote away from triumphally killing Barack Obama’s signature achievement. He’s made the claim at least 30 times. (Kessler, 11/21)

In other health law news —

Kaiser Health News: Attention, Marketplace Shoppers: Don’t Delay On 2019 Enrollment

Don’t procrastinate. Most consumers who buy their own insurance on the federal health insurance marketplace face a Dec. 15 deadline. Advocates are reminding these customers that if they miss the deadline, they may not have a plan that starts in January 2019. Despite repeated efforts by Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act, it remains the law of the land, and subsidies that help bring down premiums and reduce cost sharing are still available to help people afford plans sold on the marketplaces, also called exchanges. (Andrews, 11/21)

