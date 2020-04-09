Republicans Want A $250B No-Strings-Attached Small Business Bill. Democrats Say That’s A Non-Starter.

Democratic leaders balked at the Trump administration and Republicans' legislation, saying any package that included $250 billion in new small-business funding would need to include more than $250 billion in extra money for hospitals, state and local governments and food stamp recipients. Senate Republicans are set to vote today, but it's unlikely the package, even if it's successful in the upper chamber, would pass the House as is.

The Associated Press: Congress In Standoff On Virus Aid, But First Checks Coming

Congress is rushing headlong into a conflict over the next coronavirus aid package as the White House wants to pump $250 billion into a small business fund but opposes Democrats’ proposal to tack on billions for protective gear, food stamps and support to state and local governments. An attempt for a Thursday vote in the Senate will pose a first test. (Mascaro, 4/9)

The Washington Post: Showdown Heats Up Between White House, Pelosi And Schumer Over Coronavirus Small Business Funds

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said any package that included $250 billion in new small-business funding would need to include more than $250 billion in extra money for hospitals, state and local governments and food stamp recipients. President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are seeking the extra small-business money after banks fielded more than 400,000 loan requests in less than a week for firms trying to navigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Mnuchin told Democrats on Wednesday that already $100 billion in loans had been approved, and the program was authorized for $349 billion in funding as part of the $2 trillion law that passed last month. (Werner, DeBonis and Kim, 4/8)

The Washington Post: Pelosi Urges GOP To ‘Come To The Table’ And Continue Talks On Small-Business Funds

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) nonetheless plans to move ahead on Thursday and will attempt to approve Mnuchin’s plan by unanimous consent, a dynamic by which legislation can pass as long as individual senators do not object. When asked whether Senate Democrats should object, Pelosi said she always avoids meddling in the affairs of the other congressional chamber but reiterated that she finds Mnuchin’s request deeply flawed. (Costa, 4/8)

Politico: McConnell Boxes In Democrats On Latest Coronavirus Relief

McConnell is betting Democrats will face criticism for stopping the money. "If we want to act fast, Congress has to focus. There is no realistic chance that another sprawling bill which allocates half a trillion dollars to a number of priorities, even important ones, will be able to pass the Senate or the House by unanimous consent this week," McConnell said, referring to Democrats' counteroffer on Wednesday. "I hope none of my colleagues object to my request for these urgently-needed funds. There is no reason why this bipartisan job-saving program should be held hostage for other priorities." (Everett and Caygle, 4/8)

ABC News: Democrats Want $500B More In Crisis Relief, Setting Up Senate Showdown

It’s also unclear what House Democrats will do should the Senate approve the $250 billion request on Thursday. An aide to House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told ABC News that the House could pass a bill as early as Friday, “assuming the Senate passes something Thursday that there is unanimous consent for.” (Khan, 4/8)

Modern Healthcare: Democrats Want To Double CARES Act Provider Grants In Fast-Moving Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday said they want to give providers an extra $100 billion in grant funds to fight COVID-19 in a funding package Republicans hope to pass as soon as this week. Senate Republicans and the Trump administration plan to infuse an extra $250 billion into a small business loan program created in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he hoped to pass the additional funding on Thursday. (Cohrs, 4/8)

The Wall Street Journal: GOP Bid To Give More Aid To Business Runs Into Democrats’ Push For Broader Relief

The severity of the human and financial toll has repeatedly pushed lawmakers to redouble their aid efforts, while delaying expected talks on stimulus, including potential infrastructure spending or tax cuts. Congress passed and President Trump signed a massive $2.2 trillion relief package less than two weeks ago in the latest in a series of rescue packages a divided Washington has rushed into law. “I don’t think anyone two weeks ago imagined that we would need to move so quickly to augment” the last package, said Rep. Jared Huffman (D., Calif.). “Everyone assumed we would be moving on to the broader economic package, including infrastructure. But this crisis is just a lot more acute than we previously imagined.” (Duehren and Peterson, 4/8)

CNN: Kentucky Republican Again Threatens To Halt Quick Passage Of Coronavirus Aid Package

Rep. Thomas Massie indicated Wednesday that he will oppose any attempt to pass new funding for small business loans through the House by unanimous consent or voice vote, a threat that follows his previous objection to quick passage of a $2 trillion Covid-19 stimulus deal. The Kentucky Republican's comments complicate the path forward for the next coronavirus aid package under consideration by Congress, which has already been bogged down by disagreements between top Democrats and Republicans. (Byrd and Raju, 4/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Lawmakers Sidelined By Coronavirus Exit Quarantine

By the time Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R., Fla.) recovered from the new coronavirus and emerged from his quarantine, he had six bags of accumulated trash piled up in his Capitol Hill apartment. Mr. Diaz-Balart, one of the first members of Congress to test positive for the virus that causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, stayed home for three weeks to avoid spreading the illness. He said he hand-washed T-shirts and underwear in his sink, rather than trek downstairs to his building’s washing machine. During the day, he would take phone calls, then pause to rest. (Peterson and Andrews, 4/8)

The Associated Press: Point Of Order: Congress Weighs How To Govern From Afar

“Congress” literally means to gather together. But the coronavirus pandemic and election-year politics are forcing lawmakers to consider ways of governing from afar, some for the first time in U.S. history. The virus’ continuing spread is raising doubts among lawmakers and aides that the House will reconvene in Washington as scheduled after April 20. Democrats are increasingly annoyed that President Donald Trump gets a daily platform to rebut unflattering stories and update Americans on his administration’s response to the crisis. (Kellman, 4/9)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription